Detroit Lions Partner with Shift4 to Power Ticketing and Gameday Commerce at Ford Field

DETROIT & CENTER VALLEY, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shift4 (NYSE:FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, have partnered with the Detroit Lions to power the NFL team’s ticketing transactions, food & beverage concessions, and retail merchandise sales.

Shift4 provides stadiums, arenas, and other venues with an end-to-end commerce ecosystem including a wide range of payments technologies and integrations to deliver a seamless ordering, payment, and ticketing experience from a single solution. At Ford Field, the Lions will leverage Shift4’s proprietary SkyTab Venue point-of-sale system for in-venue transactions as well as their existing integrations with other industry leaders for their ticketing and retail transactions.

“Working with a top-tier organization such as Shift4 is a priority of ours as we continue to elevate our business operations,” said Mike Disner, Chief Operating Officer, Detroit Lions. “With Shift4 as our payment processing partner, we can streamline transactions on gameday to an extent that our NFL top-ranked fan experience will continue to be heightened. ”

“We’re proud to partner with the Detroit Lions to power a world-class commerce experience at Ford Field,” said Michael Isaacman, Chief Commercial Officer, Shift4. “By bringing ticketing, concessions, and retail into a single integrated solution, we’re simplifying operations and helping the Lions deliver an even more seamless gameday experience for their fans.”

Shift4’s integrated commerce solutions are used by every major professional sports league as well as colleges, entertainment venues, and many other business verticals — transforming the way fans and guests shop, order, and pay. To learn more, visit shift4.com/sports-entertainment.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

About the Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are a professional American football team based in Detroit, Michigan. They are members of the North Division of the National Football Conference (NFC) in the National Football League (NFL) and play their home games at Ford Field in downtown Detroit. The team was located to Detroit in 1934 and is the NFL's fifth oldest franchise. The Detroit Lions’ most recent NFL postseason appearance was the Divisional round after securing a back-to-back NFC North title following a franchise-high 15-2 record during the 2024 season. For more information, please visit www.detroitlions.com.