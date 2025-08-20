Andersen Consulting Adds Advisory and Market Intelligence Firm Ventures

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting announces a Collaboration Agreement with Ventures, a leading advisory and business intelligence firm based in the Middle East, enhancing its capabilities in market analysis, economic advisory, and industry forecasting across key sectors.

Founded in 2002, Ventures delivers comprehensive services across advisory, consumer research, and business intelligence through its divisions—Ventures Onsite, Ventures Connect, and Market Research. The firm combines deep regional expertise with advanced analytical tools to support strategic decisions for governments, developers, suppliers, and investors. Specializing in the construction, oil and gas and the public sector, Ventures serves listed companies, local agencies, and multinational corporations.

“Collaborating with Andersen Consulting expands our global capabilities, enhances our service offerings, and allows us to bring a more global perspective to our clients,” said Ahmad Khabra, CEO of Ventures. “We are now able to offer a broader range of solutions through Andersen Consulting’s global platform. It’s an exciting opportunity to grow and deliver more value to our clients.”

Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen, added, “Ventures has a strong track record of delivering critical intelligence and strategic advice to clients. This collaboration marks another step in Andersen Consulting’s continued expansion, providing clients with seamless service and deep sector knowledge across borders.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.