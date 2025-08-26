Audacity IB Advises on the Sale of Silicon Valley-Based Owens Design to Automated Industrial Robotics Inc.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Audacity IB, a nationally recognized boutique M&A investment bank and growth-to-exit consulting firm for innovative founder-owned companies, announced today that its client, Owens Design, has been acquired by Automated Industrial Robotics Inc. (“AIR”).

Based in Silicon Valley, Owens Design is a leading developer of custom automation solutions for high-technology companies.

Audacity served as exclusive sell-side financial advisor to the company in connection with the transaction. The transaction was led by Jeffrey Shippy, Founder and CEO of Audacity. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP served as legal counsel to Owens Design.

Since 1983, Owens Design has helped accelerate the speed that customers can scale production and commercialize their products by delivering customized and integrated automation solutions. Owens Design partners with OEMs and manufacturers from startups to scaled public companies on highly complex design-build and manufacturing automation projects across semiconductor, renewable energy, data storage, medical product and other emerging technology end markets. Supported by approximately 100 experienced team members operating from a 60,000-square-foot facility footprint, Owens Design has established a track record of engineering excellence and proven development process that has resulted in the creation of over 3,000 bespoke tools to date.

With the addition of Owens Design, AIR significantly enhances its presence in the high-growth semiconductor industry. Further, AIR expects to leverage Owens Design’s established capabilities in the semiconductor manufacturing space, including its ultra-high-precision handling expertise, clean room facilities and leading quality management systems, and apply these principles to other key end markets, including medical products and pharmaceuticals. With this transaction, AIR now has over 530 employees and an automation hub footprint of over 400,000 square feet globally.

“We are honored to have been selected by Owens Design and are very proud of this transaction. AIR is the ideal partner for our client, and we are excited about what lies ahead for the company and its influence on the future of industrial automation and robotics. It was such a great pleasure collaborating with all parties throughout the process.” said Jeffrey Shippy, Founder and CEO of Audacity IB.

“Audacity executed with tireless commitment and energy, not only in representing us during the selling process, but in working with us intensely daily for several months to ensure an optimal transaction outcome. Their ability to move with unmatched speed while digging incredibly deep into the details of the business sets them apart and ensured the best possible outcome,” said Bob Fung, Chief Executive Officer of Owens Design.

ABOUT AUDACITY IB:

With offices in Los Angeles and Silicon Valley, Audacity IB provides M&A advisory, capital raising, and growth-to-exit strategic guidance for high-complexity founder-owned businesses being reshaped by innovation - spanning advanced manufacturing, automation, robotics, AI-enabled industrial systems, laser optics, medical devices, specialty materials, dual-use innovation, space and defense tech, and software.

Audacity IB is the trade name for Audacity Consulting Partners LLC and Audacity Capital Partners LLC. “Audacity IB”, “Audacity” or the “firm” refer to these two affiliated companies. Securities are offered through Audacity Capital Partners LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. For more information, please visit www.audacityib.com.

ABOUT OWENS DESIGN

Since 1983, Owens Design has worked with OEMs and manufacturers ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies. It has built its reputation as the safe solutions provider that always gets the job done. Owens Design clients enjoy minimized risk, accelerated time-to-market and scaled production with its custom design, engineering, build and turnkey manufacturing services. Owens Design focuses on high-tech industries, offering specialized expertise in semiconductors, medical products, renewable energy, emerging technologies and data storage. Its wide range of application experience includes robotics, laser processes, handling lyophilized beads and more. For more information, please visit www.owensdesign.com.

ABOUT AUTOMATED INDUSTRIAL ROBOTICS INC.

AIR is an industrial automation company focused on acquiring and facilitating the growth of leading industrial automation companies serving diverse end markets with strong operational histories and tenured management teams. Grounded in a culture of safety, transparency and pursuit of excellent customer experience, AIR seeks to leverage complementary teams and technologies to deliver innovative, cost-competitive solutions to address the complex and challenging needs of global businesses. With over 530 employees, AIR is currently serving a global customer base across five manufacturing hubs located in the United States, Ireland and the United Kingdom.