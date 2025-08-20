Snappt and CLEAR Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Identity Verification for Multifamily Housing

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snappt, the leading platform for applicant trust in multifamily housing, today announced a strategic partnership with CLEAR, the secure identity company. Through this collaboration, Snappt integrated CLEAR’s identity platform, CLEAR1, to enable property managers to streamline applicant verification, reduce fraud at scale, and minimize manual effort.

The integration brings together Snappt’s 99.8% accurate document fraud detection with CLEAR’s identity verification technology to strengthen applicant screening. This combined approach is designed to help property managers address the industry’s average fraud rate of 6.5%, according to Snappt’s mid-year fraud report, while maintaining a streamlined experience for applicants.

"This partnership represents a significant evolution in how our industry approaches applicant verification," said James Hyde, CEO of Snappt. "By integrating CLEAR's trusted technology into our Applicant Trust Platform, we can deliver unparalleled security and user experience to property managers and applicants alike."

This integration expands Snappt’s growing ecosystem, giving property managers more ways to verify identities without sacrificing speed, simplicity, or security. By embedding CLEAR1, Snappt strengthens its end-to-end fraud prevention toolkit while maintaining operational efficiency.

The joint solution is available to all Snappt customers, with seamless onboarding supported by Snappt’s account teams. For more information, visit www.snappt.com and identity.clearme.com.

About Snappt

Snappt is the Applicant Trust Platform that helps multifamily property managers prevent fraud, verify income and identity, and build trusted communities at scale. Since its founding in 2019, the company has established itself as the industry leader in AI-powered fraud detection, analyzing more than 14 million documents with 99.8% accuracy. Their platform extends beyond document review, providing comprehensive verification of income, rent, payroll, and identity to ensure property managers can make leasing decisions with confidence. Snappt is also the only provider with a dedicated Fraud Forensics team, enabling customers to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated fraud tactics.