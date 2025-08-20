Avangrid and SmartestEnergy Sign Contract for Power from Two New Hampshire Energy Projects

ORANGE, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avangrid, Inc., a leading energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, today announced that it has signed a contract with SmartestEnergy, the global provider of renewable energy solutions for businesses, for power from two Avangrid energy projects in New Hampshire. SmartestEnergy will receive the full capacity from Avangrid’s Lempster and Groton energy projects, totaling 72 Megawatts (MW). This deal represents the first offtake agreement between the two companies.

“We are happy to partner with SmartestEnergy for power from these two energy projects in New Hampshire,” said Jose Antonio Miranda, Avangrid CEO. “At a time when demand for power is growing rapidly, this demonstrates our proactive approach to managing Avangrid’s existing fleet of energy projects to ensure they continue to benefit the community through their lifetime and generate reliable electricity for homes and businesses in the Northeast.”

SmartestEnergy CEO Andy Cormie, said, “We are pleased to be partnering with Avangrid on the Lempster and Groton projects. Securing the full offtake from these long-standing New Hampshire wind assets demonstrates the trust and commitment Avangrid has in SmartestEnergy to provide a reliable and competitive route to market for their wind assets. This agreement reflects our continued focus on building strong partnerships that drive long-term value for communities and the clean energy transition.”

Lempster is a 24 MW wind energy project located in Sullivan County and came online in 2008 becoming New Hampshire’s first modern, commercial-scale wind farm. Groton is a 48 MW wind energy project located in Grafton County and came online in 2012. These two projects support 10 permanent jobs in the community for the operations and maintenance of the facilities. Additionally, these two projects contributed a combined $1.8 million in state and local taxes last year, and nearly $30 million in combined taxes since being built.

Avangrid has operations in 23 states and owns 10.5 GW of power capacity from 80 projects.

About Avangrid: Avangrid, Inc. is a leading energy company in the United States working to meet the growing demand for energy for homes and businesses across the nation through service, innovation, and continued investments by expanding grid infrastructure and energy generation projects. Avangrid has offices in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Maine, and Oregon, including operations in 23 states with approximately $48 billion in assets, and has two primary lines of business: networks and power. Through its networks business, Avangrid owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.4 million customers in New York and New England. Through its power generation business, Avangrid owns and operates more than 75 energy generation facilities across the United States producing 10.5 GW of power for over 3.1 million customers. Avangrid employs approximately 8,000 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens – in 2025 for the fifth consecutive year. The company was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2025 for the seventh consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit http://www.avangrid.com.

About SmartestEnergy: SmartestEnergy US is a people-centred energy company, empowering sustainable businesses and communities. As a forward-thinking, resilient energy partner backed by Marubeni Corporation, we support businesses to achieve their sustainability goals and carbon reduction targets. Our energy is flexible, reliable and renewable, and our helpful insights into the US market enable smarter energy decisions. We compare data and insight state-by-state to share information in real-time and offer the latest guidance and product offerings in a digestible way for our partners. We bring together the people, expertise and knowledge to drive the market forward in the US, creating an engaged community around creative energy solutions.