BigBear.ai and the Washington Commanders Forge Landmark Partnership

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leading provider of mission-ready AI solutions for national security and critical infrastructure, today announced a multi-year partnership with the Washington Commanders under which BigBear.ai becomes the naming rights partner for the Commanders’ training facility in Ashburn, Virginia—now named the BigBear.ai Performance Center.

In addition, BigBear.ai branding will be featured across the fifth-floor suite level of the Northwest Stadium, at suites entrances to the stadium, on the team’s practice jerseys, and on other key assets. BigBear.ai will continue exploring opportunities where the company’s technology and expertise can enhance the fan experience, in ways that align with the organizations’ shared goals and the framework established by the NFL.

“BigBear.ai is going on offense, and this partnership exemplifies our strategy,” said Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.ai. “We’re stepping onto the national stage with one of the NFL’s most recognized franchises – an organization that shares our deep dedication to innovation and excellence. Our partnership marks the first in a series of decisive moves we are taking to strengthen our position and unlock the next chapter of growth.”

The Washington Commanders’ 162-acre training complex – now the BigBear.ai Performance Center – houses four grass fields, an indoor turf field, draft room, team meeting rooms, full strength training and recovery facilities, and an in-house content studio. This facility, combined with BigBear.ai’s prominent stadium presence, underscores the broad scope of the partnership.

“We are excited to partner with BigBear.ai, an organization that shares our commitment to excellence, community impact, and long-term growth," said Mark Clouse, President, Washington Commanders. "BigBear.ai has been a proud part of this region, delivering innovation and impact from right here in our own backyard. We have been focused on building momentum across every facet of the organization, and our partnership represents the next step in advancing performance, progress, and meaningful engagement with our fans and community."

Watch the organizations celebrate the partnership announcement at the NYSE Opening Bell Ceremony on August 20, 2025 here.

For digital renderings of the BigBear.ai Performance Center signage, click here. Credit can be attributed to Washington Commanders.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a leading provider of mission-ready AI solutions and services for defense, national security, and critical infrastructure. Customers and partners rely on BigBear.ai’s artificial intelligence and predictive analytics capabilities in highly complex, distributed, mission-based operating environments. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, BigBear.ai is a public company traded on the NYSE under the symbol BBAI. For more information, visit https://bigbear.ai and follow BigBear.ai on LinkedIn: @BigBear.ai, Instagram: @BigBear.ai, and X: @BigBearai. To receive email communications from BigBear.ai, register here.

About the Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders, owned by a group led by Managing Partner Josh Harris, were founded in 1932 and are one of the original members of the NFL’s Eastern Division. The team – which plays its home games at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD and trains at the BigBear.ai Performance Center at Commanders Park in Ashburn, Va. – has won five World Championship titles, including Super Bowls XVII, XXII, and XXVI. The franchise’s storied history has 22 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including multiple Hall of Fame coaches and some of the game’s most accomplished players. The Commanders organization prides itself on positively impacting the DMV through the powerful platform of football, working with numerous community groups, charities, and veteran-focused causes each year. Through the Washington Commanders Foundation, the organization provides support and services to more than 179,000 individuals annually, with a focus on children’s education, health, and wellness.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the private placement and may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; risks related to the uncertainty of the projected financial information (including on a segment reporting basis); risks related to delays caused by factors outside of our control, including changes in fiscal or contracting policies or decreases in available government funding; changes in government programs or applicable requirements; budgetary constraints, including automatic reductions as a result of “sequestration” or similar measures and constraints imposed by any lapses in appropriations for the federal government or certain of its departments and agencies; influence by, or competition from, third parties with respect to pending, new, or existing contracts with government customers; our ability to successfully compete for and receive task orders and generate revenue under Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contracts; potential delays or changes in the government appropriations or procurement processes, including as a result of events such as war, incidents of terrorism, natural disasters, and public health concerns or epidemics; and increased or unexpected costs or unanticipated delays caused by other factors outside of our control, such as performance failures of our subcontractors; risks related to the rollout of the business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on our future business; our ability to issue equity or equity-linked securities in the future, and those factors discussed in the Company’s reports and other documents filed with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors.” More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.