Oklahoma Department of Labor Selects Tyler Technologies to Modernize Regulatory Systems

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc (NYSE: TYL) announced today that the Oklahoma Department of Labor (ODOL) has selected Tyler’s State Regulatory Platform Suite (SRPS) cloud solution, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), to improve its regulatory system.

Through this agreement, the ODOL will replace legacy systems with a digital platform that streamlines licensing, enforcement, inspections, and online payments. SRPS is designed to help state regulatory agencies automate critical workflows while improving transparency, efficiency, and service delivery. SRPS was chosen to provide a modern cloud-based solution that supports the unique licensing needs of the Department of Labor.

“Tyler’s already established success and relationships with state agencies helped pave the way to expand our solution offerings,” said Connie Pearson, general manager of Tyler’s Oklahoma state team. “Additional modernization efforts can expand the efficiencies delivered to state employees and residents.”

Embedded within the State Regulatory Platform’s Suite is Tyler’s field inspections solution, powered by Tyler’s modern, artificial intelligence (AI) driven platform. Seamlessly integrated with the platform’s licensing and enforcement features, it delivers online and offline mobile support and flexible workflows tailored to the ODOL’s field operations. When enabled, integrated AI and machine learning will provide smarter monitoring, compliance, and enforcement.

The ODOL’s implementation of SRPS will provide them with a solution to automate the end-to-end processes of regulatory enforcement and professional licensing, supporting consistent and timely oversight of the occupational and professional licenses governed by the Department of Labor.

“This collaboration allows us to update our IT functions and most importantly offer online occupational licensure to our consumer base,” said Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn. “Digital licensing will create faster and more transparent pathways to employment, transforming how residents access work opportunities.”

Tyler has served the state of Oklahoma since 2001 and the ODOL since 2007, providing more than 400 services and acting as the state’s preferred payment provider.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

