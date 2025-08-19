Grungo Law Recognizes 2025 Giving Back to the Community Scholarship Recipient

CHERRY HILL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grungo Law is proud to announce Rylee Hege as the recipient of the 2025 Giving Back to the Community Scholarship, awarded through the firm’s Grungo Gives program. This award honors students who demonstrate a deep commitment to service and a passion for making a meaningful impact in their community.

Grungo Gives is the heart of Grungo Law’s community outreach efforts. Through this initiative, the firm partners with local organizations, empowers communities facing challenges, and recognizes individuals who embody the spirit of giving back. The scholarship program is one of the many ways the firm invests in future leaders who are making a difference in the community.

“At its core, Grungo Gives is about recognizing the quiet strength and selfless efforts of individuals who are lifting others up,” said Christine Lafferty, Esq., director of Grungo Gives. She added, “Rylee’s journey moved us deeply, not just because of what she’s overcome, but because of the care and purpose with which she gives back. She reminds us that real change often starts with one person choosing to act with kindness and courage.”

Rylee’s journey is a powerful example of resilience and compassion. After experiencing an extremely challenging time in her life at the age of 15, Rylee found strength in the support of her local community, which sparked her passion for giving back. Her story is a testament to the values that Grungo Law upholds: dignity, compassion, and being a force for good in others’ lives.

Throughout high school, Rylee volunteered her time to restock nursing home supplies and assist at the YMCA. Her most notable initiative was founding The Invisible Illness Foundation, a student-led organization that provides education, resources, and support to peers managing physical illnesses. Now, Rylee continues her service by organizing summer camps, coordinating awareness walks, and participating in Narcan training to support public health and safety.

“We are truly inspired by Rylee’s strength, compassion, and the difference she’s making,” said Richard Grungo Jr., Esq., founder of Grungo Law. He added, “Turning adversity into purpose takes incredible heart, and that’s exactly what this scholarship is meant to honor. At Grungo Law, we believe in lifting those who lead with empathy and action. We’re proud to support Rylee’s journey and can’t wait to see the impact she’ll continue to have.”

The award includes a $1,000 scholarship to help Rylee with her education and an ongoing commitment to making a difference in the community. Grungo Law congratulates Rylee and looks forward to seeing the meaningful impact she’ll continue to have and all that she will accomplish.

About Grungo Law

Grungo Law is a premier personal injury law firm serving clients in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The firm represents families impacted by personal injury, catastrophic injury, nursing home abuse and neglect, dram shop liability, dog bite injuries, and workers’ compensation.

Known for its client-centered approach, the firm combines the newest technology with keen advocacy and was built on the values of family, honesty, communication, commitment, continuous improvement, and community. Grungo Law offers free consultations and operates on a contingency fee basis, ensuring clients can pursue a case without upfront costs.

The firm is led by CEO and trial expert Richard Grungo Jr., Esq., an attorney certified by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as a Civil Trial Attorney, a designation held by less than 2.5% of New Jersey lawyers.

For more information about Grungo Law and its services, visit grungolaw.com.