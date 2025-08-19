Worldcom Public Relations Group Continues Partnership Growth, Welcomes Prohibition PR LTD., United Kingdom

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Worldcom Public Relations Group (Worldcom), the leading global partnership of independent public relations firms, announced today that it has voted a new UK based firm into its global partnership: Prohibition PR LTD, United Kingdom Communications.

“We are excited to add Prohibition PR to the Worldcom Partnership, expanding our reach and capabilities across the UK while deepening our experience in EMEA and globally,” said Caroline Prince, (Yucatan, Paris, France) and Worldcom’s EMEA Region Chair. “Prohibition brings a progressive mindset to our partnership, not only in the delivery of best in class public relations services but in harnessing the latest technologies that support effective communications.”

Established in 2012, Prohibition, based in Leeds, has rapidly gone on to establish itself as one of the leading and most innovative PR agencies outside of London. Its 30-strong team provides integrated PR that delivers growth to some of the UK’s biggest brands, spanning food and drink, higher education, property and lifestyle, as well as B2B markets.

Prohibition co-owner and Director, Will Ockenden said: “We are constantly looking to grow and evolve as an agency, and WorldCom presented an exciting opportunity to connect with some of the best independent agencies in the world, and in doing so, share innovation, and learn best practices outside of our immediate market.

“The partnership also gives us the opportunity to better service our existing client base by having a tried and tested global referral network to support their expansion ambitions. We’re delighted Worldcom recognized our excellence as an agency and are very much looking forward to becoming a member and driving the next phase of our growth.”

Welcoming these agencies to The Worldcom Public Relations Group marks the completion of a rigorous Worldcom partner recruitment and vetting process. It ensures the compatibility of the agency applying for partnership, along with their ability to meet the standards of trust and collaboration that have defined Worldcom since its founding in 1988. As the newest partners, these four agencies join a robust group of global partners who openly share knowledge and best practices, utilize the partnership to meet expanding client roles, and collaborate on new opportunities scaled to the local, regional, and global needs of any Worldcom partner, client or prospect.

