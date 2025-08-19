Pearl Expands AI Integration with Curve Dental to Include Practice Intelligence

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, and Curve Dental®, the premier provider of cloud-based dental practice management software, today announced the expansion of their integration to include Pearl’s Practice Intelligence®. This AI-powered analytics solution helps dental practices surface opportunities for improved care, increased production, and stronger operational efficiency.

By integrating Practice Intelligence directly into Curve SuperHero, dental organizations can now move from diagnosis to action with greater clarity. Practices gain access to smarter decision-making tools that enhance every stage of the patient journey. Share

This expanded partnership builds on the successful integration of Pearl’s Second Opinion® radiologic AI capabilities within Curve Dental’s SuperHero™ platform. With the addition of Practice Intelligence, Curve Dental’s 80,000+ users across the United States and Canada now have seamless access to both real-time radiologic support and comprehensive AI-driven practice analytics within a single, unified interface.

“Curve has always been committed to delivering the tools our customers need to grow smarter, more successful practices,” said Jana Macon, Curve Dental President. “By expanding our relationship with Pearl to include Practice Intelligence, we’re empowering our users with instant, actionable insights that help them make informed clinical and business decisions every day. It’s another step forward in Curve’s mission to provide future-ready solutions for today’s dental teams.”

Pearl’s Practice Intelligence uses AI to continuously monitor radiographic data, treatment plans, and patient records. The platform identifies patterns and opportunities to:

Uncover undiagnosed and untreated patient conditions

Surface provider and location-level performance metrics

Standardize clinical output across providers

Optimize scheduling, recall, and case acceptance efforts

Increase production per patient

By integrating Practice Intelligence directly into Curve SuperHero, dental organizations can now move from diagnosis to action with greater clarity. Practices gain access to smarter decision-making tools that enhance every stage of the patient journey and overall business operations.

“We’re excited to deepen our collaboration with Curve by bringing Practice Intelligence to their community,” said Ophir Tanz, CEO of Pearl. “This integration delivers on the vision of intelligent practice management, where diagnostics, analytics, and decision support work together to help dental teams raise the standard of care and performance across the board.”

Want to supercharge Curve with Pearl’s Practice Intelligence®? Click here to learn more.

About Pearl

Pearl is an AI-driven company committed to enhancing patient care in dentistry. Founded in 2019 by a team with decades of experience developing successful, enterprise-grade computer vision solutions, Pearl introduced the first-ever FDA-cleared AI capable of reading and instantly identifying diseases in dental x-rays. With regulatory clearance in 120 countries, Pearl's AI assists dentists in making precise clinical decisions and effectively communicating with patients, thereby transforming the dental care experience worldwide. As dentistry’s global AI leader, Pearl is committed to the ongoing innovation of robust, accessible AI tools that improve patient health outcomes and build greater trust in dental medicine. To request a demo, please visit hellopearl.com/getdemo

About Curve Dental

Curve Dental provides the leading cloud-based practice management software for over 80,000 dental professionals across the United States and Canada. From the start, Curve Dental has been singularly focused on the dental industry and is committed to delivering the best all-in-one dental practice management and patient engagement software for practices of all sizes. The company is privately-held, with offices in Provo, Utah; Atlanta, Georgia; Calgary, Alberta; and Aberdeen, Scotland. Visit www.curvedental.com or call 1-888-910-HERO for more information.