Cash App Afterpay and Caleres Step Into Fall with Expanded Partnership

DISTRIBUTED-WORK-MODEL/SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cash App Afterpay, a leader in "Buy Now, Pay Later" payments, today announced an extensive partnership with Caleres, bringing flexible payments to shoppers across its portfolio of footwear brands. The partnership arrives just in time for fall, giving customers more ways to shop for their favorite seasonal styles – from cozy boots to comfortable sneakers – both online and in select stores.

Through this partnership, U.S. shoppers can use Afterpay's Pay in 4 and Pay Monthly options to purchase from beloved brands including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Allen Edmonds, Naturalizer, Vionic, Bzees, Circus NY, Dr. Scholls, Franco Sarto, Lifestride, Ryka and ShoeBank. The collaboration also brings Afterpay's in-store payment solution to select retail locations, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Allen Edmonds, and Naturalizer stores across the United States.

"The addition of Afterpay across our brand portfolio reflects our appreciation of how today's customers want to shop and pay," said Willis Hill, Chief Information Officer for Caleres. "We've already seen the positive impact of Afterpay in our initial rollout, with customers embracing the flexibility to split their purchases into manageable payments, both online and in-store. This expanded partnership allows us to offer this valuable payment option across our entire family of brands, making our diverse footwear collections more accessible to fashion-conscious consumers who prefer to pay over time."

"Fall is a time when consumers are actively refreshing their footwear, from cold-weather essentials to back-to-school shopping," said Tanuj Parikh, Head of Sales, North America, Cash App Commerce. "Our expanded partnership with Caleres brings flexible payments to their diverse portfolio of brands, empowering shoppers to build their summer wardrobe responsibly while maintaining better control over their spending."

The addition of Caleres' brands to Afterpay's platform further demonstrates the platform's growth in the footwear and accessories category, offering shoppers more flexible ways to pay for their favorite styles. Afterpay's Pay in 4 service allows customers to pay in four interest-free installments1 due generally every two weeks, while Pay Monthly offers plans from 3-24 months2 depending upon order amount.

Canadian customers can also enjoy the convenience of Afterpay's Pay in 43 service when shopping online at Allen Edmonds, Famous Footwear, Naturalizer, and Sam Edelman.

About Caleres

Caleres is a market-leading portfolio of global footwear brands that includes Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Stuart Weitzman, Allen Edmonds, Naturalizer and Vionic and more. Our products are available virtually everywhere - in the nearly 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites and on many additional third-party retail platforms. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is nearly 150 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel great… feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.

About Cash App Afterpay

Afterpay is transforming the way we pay by allowing eligible shoppers to buy products immediately and pay over time - enabling simple, transparent and responsible spending. We are on a mission to power an economy in which everyone wins. Afterpay is offered by thousands of the world’s favorite retailers and used by millions of active global customers. Afterpay is currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, where it is known as Clearpay. Afterpay is a wholly owned subsidiary of Block, Inc. (NYSE: XYZ).

1Late fees may apply. Eligibility criteria apply. See www.afterpay.com and https://cash.app/ for more details.

2You must be 18 or older, a resident of the U.S. and meet additional eligibility criteria to qualify. Loans through the Afterpay Pay Monthly program are underwritten and issued by the First Electronic Bank. A down payment may be required. APRs range from 0.00% to 35.99%, depending on eligibility and merchant. As an example, a 12 month $1,000 loan with 21% APR would have 11 monthly payments of $93.11 and 1 payment of $93.19 for a total payment of $1,117.40. Loans are subject to credit check and approval and are not available in all states. Valid debit card and acceptance of final terms required to apply. Estimated payment amounts shown on product pages exclude taxes and shipping charges, which are added at checkout. Click here for complete terms.

3Afterpay’s Pay in 4 allows eligible Canadian residents to pay for purchases in four interest-free installments, due every two weeks when paid on time. Terms apply. See https://www.afterpay.com/en-CA/terms-of-service for details.