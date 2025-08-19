DTN Enhances Energy Digital Commerce with Industry-Leading Price Benchmarks

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DTN, the global leader in operational decisioning for energy, agriculture, and weather-driven industries today announced a significant upgrade to its Energy Digital Commerce platform. The online marketplace for physical fuel trading now incorporates prevailing industry price benchmarks from Argus, S&P Global Commodity Insights (Platts) and OPIS, a Dow Jones company.

"In some scenarios, we've seen customers increase their sales volumes by up to 40% after adopting the DTN Energy Digital Commerce platform." Ken Evans, GM Energy and Refined Fuels, DTN Share

"Our goal has always been to empower our clients with the most up-to-date and relevant information," said Ken Evans, General Manager of Energy and Refined Fuels at DTN. "With these new benchmarks, users can now align their index-formula-related pricing strategies more closely with industry standards, potentially uncovering new opportunities for optimization and growth. In some scenarios, we've seen customers increase their sales volumes by up to 40% after adopting the platform."

Energy Digital Commerce is an online platform that streamlines fuel transactions by connecting buyers and sellers in the downstream fuels market. Buyers can access the best available prices, purchase fuel the same day (with existing credit lines), and easily manage volumes. Sellers can optimize margins, increase sales volumes, and improve deal accuracy.

The incorporation of these respected benchmarks builds upon existing features which include live, dynamic offers, built-in negotiation tools between buyers and sellers, contract integration capabilities, and automated price publishing directly from ERP systems via API.

"In the fast-paced world of energy trading, having access to reliable, industry-recognized benchmarks is crucial," added Evans. “By incorporating these Price Reporting Agency leaders into Energy Digital Commerce, we're providing our clients with the decision-grade data they need to navigate market volatility with greater decisioning speed and precision."

About DTN:

DTN is a global data and technology company that equips operational leaders in energy, agriculture, and weather-driven industries with the decision speed and intelligence to outpace uncertainty. For decades, DTN has been transforming complex data into decision-grade insights for companies in 126 countries around the globe. Built on deep vertical expertise, proprietary data, and trusted ecosystem neutrality, the DTN Operational Decisioning Platform helps customers expand margins, accelerate growth, and manage risk with confidence. We operate 24/7 global weather centers in Minneapolis, Utrecht, Sydney, and Manila, and hold over 160 patents across our portfolio. With more than 1,200 employees in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, DTN proudly serves the industries that feed, fuel, and protect the world.