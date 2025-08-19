Nikkiso Selected to Provide Regasification Systems and Engineering Services for LNG-to-Power Project in Bahamas

TEMECULA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group announced today that it has been contracted by NPG (a joint venture to be formed by Shell and a subsidiary of FOCOL Holdings Limited) to provide liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification and cryogenic equipment for the New Providence Gas Project in Nassau, the Bahamas.

The project involves an LNG receiving terminal in support of additional power generation at Clifton Pier. It aims to deliver lower-carbon infrastructure by using LNG to feed new and retrofitted gas turbines which previously used diesel. Nikkiso CE&IG will manufacture and deliver the LNG packaged regasification system which includes high-pressure submerged centrifugal pumps installed in a modular pump skid; a gas-fired water bath vaporizer and associated power distribution and control systems; an insulated pipeline featuring Nikkiso CE&IG's vacuum jacketed system; and site critical ancillary equipment. The Group will also provide engineering services in support of the project.

The packaged regasification system, with capacity of 55 million standard cubic feet per day, features a modular, standardized design which will reduce system integration time and cost.

Adrian Ridge, President and CEO of Nikkiso CE&IG Group, said, “Nikkiso's LNG-to-power solution is preferred by our customers because we can engineer, manufacture, install and service critical equipment which helps provide power via natural gas in some of the world's most remote locations. We've proven time and again that we are a reliable partner, supporting customers with quick delivery and installation for projects of any scale.

“This project is a good insight into how important cryogenic equipment is for companies like NPG looking to expand lower-carbon power generation.”

