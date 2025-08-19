-
CUPE, Air Canada reach a tentative agreement
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flight attendants at Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge have reached a tentative agreement, achieving transformational change for our industry after a historic fight to affirm our Charter rights.
Unpaid work is over.
We have reclaimed our voice and our power.
When our rights were taken away, we stood strong, we fought back — and we secured a tentative agreement that our members can vote on.
