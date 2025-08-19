Del Taco Expands Partnership with ezCater to Fuel Workplace Catering Growth

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ezCater, the #1 food tech platform for workplaces in the US, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Del Taco to scale the brand’s catering business and meet growing demand from workplaces nationwide. Nearly 250 Del Taco locations are currently available on ezCater, with a phased rollout of the remaining Del Taco locations continuing through 2026.

This workplace catering expansion serves as a key marketing channel for Del Taco, introducing the brand to high-value customers while driving incremental revenue. According to ezCater data, 70% of employees who first try a restaurant at work will order from it again on their own.

“Expanding our partnership with ezCater allows us to seamlessly grow our catering business and bring Del Taco to more workplaces nationwide,” said Sarah McAloon, Interim Brand President, Del Taco. “This collaboration supports our broader brand vision of meeting guests wherever they are—whether dining in, picking up, or ordering for a team lunch. We’re excited to introduce more people to the bold flavors of Del Taco in a way that builds awareness, drives trial, and creates new loyal fans.”

The partnership enables Del Taco to reach ezCater’s nationwide network of workplaces and scale catering operations efficiently. The brand utilizes ezCater's ezOrdering to power online ordering on their website, and ezDispatch to get connected with local, reliable delivery partners in their area. Del Taco also leveraged ezCater’s 18 years of industry expertise to optimize its menu for large workplace orders, introducing convenient options like Build Your Own Taco Kits and Burrito Boxes.

“We’re excited to help Del Taco turn workplaces into a new source of loyal customers and growth for their franchisees,” said Cindy Klein Roche, Chief Growth Officer at ezCater. “Their flavorful menu is a huge win for our customers. The craveable tacos, burritos, and fresh flavors Del Taco is known for make the workday more enjoyable, and more productive!”

ezCater helps local independent operators and national restaurant chains grow and manage their catering businesses. To learn more visit https://www.ezcater.com/company/catering-growth-platform/.

To place a workplace catering order from Del Taco, visit ezcater.com or the ezCater app.

About ezCater

ezCater is the #1 food tech platform for workplaces in the US. The company makes it easy for any organization to manage its food needs and order from over 100,000 restaurants nationwide. For workplaces, ezCater provides flexible and scalable solutions for everything from recurring employee meals to one-off meetings, all backed by beyond helpful 24/7 service and business-grade reliability. For restaurant partners, ezCater helps grow their business by bringing them more orders and new high-value customers. To learn more, visit www.ezcater.com.

About Del Taco

Voted Best Fast Food Restaurant in USA Today's 2025 10 Best Reader's Choice Awards, Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with real, quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco. Founded in 1964, Del Taco now serves more than three million guests each week at its nearly 600 restaurants across 17 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with real food at a real value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit deltaco.com.