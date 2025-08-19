Board Achieves Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation with Azure Certified Software for its Enterprise Planning Platform

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Board, a leading Enterprise Planning Platform, today announced it has earned the Microsoft Solutions Partner designation with Certified Software for Azure, recognizing the company's proven capabilities in delivering enterprise-grade SaaS solutions on Microsoft Azure.

This designation recognizes the Board Enterprise Planning Platform for meeting Microsoft’s highest technical standards for financial planning software. It validates the platform’s ability to empower customers with continuous, autonomous cloud governance—driving smarter financial strategies and streamlined operations across the enterprise.

"Achieving the Certified Software for Azure designation is a major milestone in our strategic alignment with Microsoft," said John Kelley, Global Lead, Microsoft Alliance at Board. "We’re committed to delivering secure, scalable, and compliant software solutions that help our partners and customers accelerate their strategic financial and operational planning performance."

"Board continues to demonstrate excellence as part of our ISV partner ecosystem,” comments Andrew Reid, Commercial Partner Lead Switzerland, Member of the Swiss Leadership Team, Microsoft. “We’re proud to recognize them with the Certified Software for Azure designation. This designation reflects Board’s commitment to the highest standards in architecture, security, and operational performance—empowering customers with smarter, scalable, and trusted enterprise planning in the cloud.”

As a long-standing global Microsoft ISV (Independent Software Vendor) partner and member of the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program (MAICPP), Board is positioned to deepen its collaboration with Microsoft, delivering more effective support for enterprise customers and greater value through the Microsoft commercial marketplace.

About Board

Board is the Enterprise Planning Platform built to accelerate business performance, enable continuous planning, and drive confident, aligned decisions. It powers more accurate forecasts with real-time visibility into enterprise and external data. It unifies finance and operations with a single source of the truth. And with AI-augmented experiences for every role, teams can continuously make smarter decisions for predictable, profitable business outcomes. That’s why visionary global brands including H&M, BASF, Burberry, Toyota, Coca-Cola, HSBC, and thousands more trust Board to navigate complex markets with confidence. For more information, visit www.board.com.