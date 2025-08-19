VantAI and Halda Therapeutics Forge Alliance to Discover Next-Generation RIPTAC Medicines

NEW YORK & NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VantAI, the leader in generative AI for proximity drug discovery, and Halda Therapeutics, the pioneer of RIPTAC (Regulated Induced Proximity Targeting Chimeras) therapeutics, today announced a strategic research collaboration worth over $1 billion in total potential value, inclusive of upfront and milestone payments across multiple targets. This landmark alliance combines two category-defining platforms to accelerate the discovery and development of selective proximity-based therapies across cancer and immunology indications. The agreement includes upfront payments, research support, success-based development and commercial milestones, and tiered royalties on net sales, with a path to expand the collaboration over time.

Under the partnership, VantAI will leverage its Neo-1 foundation model and NeoLink high-throughput structural proteomics platform to rapidly identify and validate novel, context-specific target–effector pairs. These pairs—across both oncology and immunology—will feed directly into Halda’s proprietary RIPTAC development pipeline, which harnesses a distinctive “hold-and-kill” mechanism to achieve potent, cell-selective effects in disease-relevant tissues. By pairing Halda’s validated modality with VantAI’s AI-driven rational drug design engine, the partnership is poised to deliver the next generation of selective, proximity-based therapeutics tailored to disease-specific signatures.

“Induced proximity is poised to unlock a new and exciting chapter of medicine, including but also beyond protein degradation,” said Zachary Carpenter, Co-Founder and CEO of VantAI. “Halda is leading this next wave, already demonstrating its potential in the clinic. Together, we’re advancing a new generation of RIPTACs—leveraging the unique properties of this modality to address previously inaccessible targets, with the potential to meaningfully impact patients underserved by current treatment options.”

“VantAI’s proprietary platform enables the systematic rewiring of protein interactions with precision,” said Christian Schade, President and CEO of Halda Therapeutics. “By pairing Halda’s novel RIPTAC modality with VantAI’s AI-driven rational drug design engine, the partnership will complement platform discovery efforts and will help deliver the next generation of selective, proximity-based therapeutics tailored to disease-specific signatures.” Halda’s lead candidate, HLD-0915, is currently advancing through Phase 1/2 clinical trials in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

About VantAI

VantAI is pioneering a transformative approach to drug discovery by illuminating the dynamic networks of protein interactions that drive biological function. Leveraging our groundbreaking NeoLink structural proteomics platform and next generation foundation models, VantAI generates unprecedented interactomics data at scale, revealing how molecules connect, interact, and shape cellular behavior—in 3D. Alongside a robust and mechanistically differentiated internal pipeline, VantAI collaborates extensively with external partners to accelerate the delivery of innovative therapies. VantAI’s cross-disciplinary team of scientists and engineers is uniquely positioned to unlock novel therapeutic strategies that induce, modulate, or block protein interfaces—making previously undruggable targets accessible and providing powerful new ways to target diseases by rewiring cellular circuitry. For more information, please visit www.vant.ai.

About HLD-0915

HLD-0915 is an innovative bifunctional small molecule therapy designed to selectively target prostate cancer tumors cells by holding together, with defined orientation and purpose, androgen receptor (a tumor-specific intracellular targeting protein) and a protein with essential function (effector protein). The ternary complex drives the formation of new, or neomorphic, protein-protein interactions, abrogating an essential function within cancer cells which results in an antitumor effect. HLD-0915 is designed to drive specific interactions between selected proteins to achieve optimal activity and pharmacology, as demonstrated in Halda’s preclinical studies. In preclinical prostate cancer models, orally delivered HLD-0915 treatment resulted in tumor shrinkage and declines in prostate-specific antigen (PSA), while delivering a favorable therapeutic index including in models of drug resistance.

About Halda Therapeutics

Halda Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that has developed a proprietary RIPTAC™ (Regulated Induced Proximity Targeting Chimeras) modality that works by a novel “hold and kill” mechanism for the precision treatment of cancer and other diseases. The novel mechanism of action of RIPTAC therapeutics is uniquely designed to address cancer’s ability to evolve bypass mechanisms of resistance, a common limitation of today’s precision oncology medicines. Our lead RIPTAC programs are in clinical and pre-clinical development for major solid tumor types with additional RIPTAC therapeutic programs in our pipeline to treat serious disease. Halda is led by a leadership team with deep expertise in biotechnology, drug discovery, platform innovation, and clinical development, and is located in New Haven, CT. For more information, please visit www.haldatx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.