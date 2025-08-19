Two Prime and Figment Partner to Expand Institutional Access Across Bitcoin and Staked Digital Assets

ASHEVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two Prime, an SEC-registered investment advisor and institutional lender with approximately $1.75 billion in assets under management, today announced a strategic partnership with Figment, the leading independent provider of institutional staking infrastructure, with $15 billion in assets under stake and over 1,000 institutional clients.

The collaboration creates a seamless pathway for institutional clients to access competitive yield opportunities across Bitcoin (BTC) and protocol rewards for more than 40 other digital assets. Under the partnership, Two Prime clients seeking staking rewards will be able to access over 40 protocols – including Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), and Hyperliquid (HYPE) – on Figment’s industry-leading staking platform. In turn, Figment’s clients holding substantial BTC positions will have access to Two Prime’s bespoke BTC yield strategies.

“As institutional interest in digital assets expands, firms are seeking reliable partners to support yield generation across multiple protocols,” said Alexander Blume, CEO of Two Prime. “By aligning with Figment, we’re offering a more complete and secure solution for treasuries managing BTC and other digital asset holdings.”

“Digital asset treasuries and asset managers are rapidly evolving their strategies, recognizing the distinct yet complementary roles of both Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake in a diversified portfolio,” said Lorien Gabel, CEO and Co-Founder of Figment. “This partnership brings together two providers committed to delivering best-in-class solutions in their respective domains, unlocking performance across the entire spectrum of digital assets.”

As Bitcoin continues to lead institutional allocations and protocol staking, gaining steady adoption, the partnership reflects a broader shift in digital asset management. Institutional allocators increasingly seek integrated access to both staking rewards and alternative yield strategies, such as algorithmic derivatives, without compromising on custody, compliance, or risk management. Two Prime and Figment share a deep commitment to transparency and security, operating under rigorous risk frameworks and partnering with top-tier custodians to safeguard client assets.

About Two Prime

Two Prime is an SEC-Registered Investment Advisor that provides institutional investors with intelligent, transparent exposure to bitcoin through bespoke derivatives strategies. Serving clients ranging from corporate treasuries and miners to family offices, Two Prime combines white-glove service with unmatched visibility into operations, strategy, and performance. Two Prime Lending, its credit team, is one of the largest bitcoin-secured lenders in the world.

About Figment

Figment is the leading independent provider of staking infrastructure. Figment provides the complete staking solution for over 1,000 institutional clients, including asset managers, exchanges, wallets, foundations, custodians, and large token holders, to earn rewards on their digital assets. On Ethereum, Figment is the largest non-custodial staking provider of staked ETH. Institutional staking services from Figment include seamless point-and-click staking, portfolio reward tracking, API integrations, audited infrastructure, and slashing protection. This all leads to Figment's mission to support the adoption, growth, and long-term success of the digital asset ecosystem.

