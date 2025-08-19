Sangoma Expands Hospitality Footprint with VTech Hospitality Phone System Integration

MARKHAM, Ontario & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX: STC; Nasdaq: SANG), a trusted industry leader uniquely offering businesses a choice of on-premises, cloud-based, or hybrid Communications as a Service solutions, and VTech Hospitality, a leading provider of innovative communication solutions for the hospitality industry, announced a strategic partnership to deliver a fully integrated guest experience solution for the hotels and resorts.

This collaboration makes Sangoma’s unified communications (UC) platform fully compatible with VTech’s industry-leading hospitality phones. Together, they offer a bundled solution that helps hotels and resorts upgrade their communications, improve the guest experience, and manage technology more easily from the front desk to every guest room.

“We’re excited to work with Sangoma to bring even more value to hotels,” said Chad M. Collins, Vice President, Sales at VTech Hospitality. “Our hospitality phones are trusted around the world, and when paired with Sangoma’s communication platform, they become part of a modern guest experience.”

This partnership gives hotels a reliable communications solution that improves front desk operations, speeds up guest requests, and supports emergency response. With Sangoma’s UC platform working directly with VTech’s hospitality phones, staff can easily manage wake-up calls, voicemail, room status updates, and internal messaging while guests have a clear and dependable way to reach the services they need.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with our vertical strategy of delivering purpose-built solutions for priority industries,” said Charles Salameh, CEO of Sangoma. “Together with VTech, we’re providing hotels with a fully integrated platform that enhances the guest experience and simplifies IT operations. It’s a meaningful step in deepening our presence in a high-impact vertical.”

Key highlights of the joint offering include:

VTech’s hospitality phones come ready to work with Sangoma’s UC platform, making setup fast and easy.

Hotel staff can manage all phones, features, and service options from one central dashboard.

Sangoma’s UC platform delivers 99.999% uptime, giving hotels a reliable way to stay connected at all times.

Site survivability keeps calls working during unexpected outages, including storms or network issues, so guests and staff can still communicate.

Features like voicemail to email, call routing, and auto attendants help teams respond quickly and improve the guest experience.

The combined hospitality communication solution is now available across North America through both companies' partner channels.

For more information, visit www.sangoma.com or www.vtechhotelphones.com.

About Sangoma

Sangoma (TSX: STC; Nasdaq: SANG) is a leading business communications platform provider with solutions that include its award-winning UCaaS, CCaaS, CPaaS, and Trunking technologies. The enterprise-grade communications suite is developed in-house; available for cloud, hybrid, or on-premises deployments. Additionally, Sangoma’s integrated approach provides managed services for connectivity, network, and security.

A trusted communications partner with over 40 years on the market, Sangoma has over 2.7 million UC seats across a diversified base of over 100,000 customers. Sangoma has been recognized for ten years running in the Gartner UCaaS Magic Quadrant.

As the primary developer and sponsor of the open source Asterisk and FreePBX projects, Sangoma is determined to drive innovation in communication technology.

For more information, visit www.sangoma.com.

About VTech

Founded in 1976, VTech is a global leader in electronic learning products and the largest manufacturer of residential phones in the US. At VTech, we also offer a comprehensive range of innovative products designed to enhance guest comfort and streamline hotel operations. From guest room phones and thermostats to front desk solutions and mobile employee devices, our technology blends functionality, security, and convenience to elevate service and efficiency across your entire property. Featuring superior sound quality, antibacterial protection, and flexible installation options, VTech’s products ensure a seamless experience for both staff and guests.

Committed to integrating economic growth, environmental protection, and social responsibility, VTech designs and manufactures high-quality products that promote wellbeing and benefit society. Our mission is to drive sustainable value for stakeholders and communities worldwide.