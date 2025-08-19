CORE Industrial Partners Announces New Platform Investment in IMMEC

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CORE Industrial Partners (“CORE”), a manufacturing, industrial technology, and industrial services-focused private equity firm, announced today it has completed an investment in IMMEC LLC and IMMEC Machine & Welding LLC (together, “IMMEC” or the “Company”), a full-service provider of facility maintenance, retrofit, and renovation services supporting critical infrastructure and operations to a broad set of customers across the transportation, food and beverage, pulp and paper, and other industrial sectors.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Social Circle, Georgia, IMMEC has built a strong reputation as a trusted partner to industrial, commercial, and government customers across the Southeastern U.S. Led by an experienced management team and a highly skilled workforce, the Company is known for dependable execution, deep technical expertise, and a commitment to serving its customers, employees, and communities. IMMEC operates out of two facilities in the Atlanta metro area, from which it delivers facility maintenance, mechanical, electrical, fabrication, crane & rigging, and automation services.

“For more than two decades, our focus has been on delivering full-service, turnkey solutions with an emphasis on safety, quality, and customer satisfaction,” said Bruce Verge, President of IMMEC. “I’m incredibly proud of our team and excited to partner with CORE to better serve our customers and drive the Company’s next phase of growth.”

John May, Managing Partner at CORE, said, “We are thrilled to welcome IMMEC into CORE’s Industrial Services portfolio. As an established provider of end-to-end solutions supporting critical infrastructure and operations across a diverse suite of blue-chip customers, IMMEC’s experience aligns with our commitment to investing in businesses that deliver essential services to customers in a wide range of sectors. Bruce and his team have maintained strong client service, consistent operational standards, and a positive workplace culture. We look forward to building on the Company’s legacy while supporting its future growth as part of CORE’s portfolio.”

Jason Fulton, Partner at CORE, commented, “The investment in IMMEC reflects our strategy of partnering with founder-, family-, and entrepreneur-owned businesses in proactively identified thematic verticals. We were impressed by the IMMEC team and see the Company as a best-in-class operator that stands out for its unique value proposition in the growing Southeastern U.S. market. We look forward to supporting IMMEC’s continued growth and working closely with Bruce and the entire team to accelerate the Company’s trajectory and continue delivering exceptional value to its customers.”

Winston & Strawn LLP provided legal representation to CORE in the transaction.

ABOUT CORE INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS:

CORE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm with more than $1.58 billion of capital commitments investing in North American lower middle-market manufacturing, industrial technology, and industrial services businesses with offices in Chicago, Austin and Cleveland. CORE’s team is comprised of highly experienced former CEOs and investment professionals with shared beliefs, deep experience, and a demonstrated track record of building market-leading businesses. Through our capital, insight, and operational expertise, CORE partners with management teams and strives to build best-in-class companies. For more information, visit www.coreipfund.com.

ABOUT IMMEC:

Founded in 2002, IMMEC is a full-service provider of maintenance, retrofit, and renovation services, serving customers in transportation, government and municipal, food products, pulp and paper, and other industrial sectors. The Company offers automation, crane & rigging, fabrication, plant maintenance, civil engineering, electrical, and mechanical services to facility owners and general contractors across the Southeastern U.S. For more information, visit www.immec.com.