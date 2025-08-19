INTX Partners with AndDone and Imperial PFS (IPFS) to Launch Embedded Digital Payments and Premium Finance Integration for Seamless Payments and Financing

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--INTX, a provider of end-to-end core P&C insurance management systems, has partnered with AndDone, a digital payments platform, and Imperial PFS® (IPFS®), a leader in premium financing, to bring embedded payments and financing capabilities directly into the INTX system. The integration enables carriers, agents, and MGAs to offer insured customers a seamless experience with instant online payment and financing options, all within their existing workflow.

“This integration reflects our core mission at INTX, to simplify and modernize the entire insurance lifecycle through powerful, intuitive technology,” said Robert Lewis, CEO of INTX. “By embedding payments and premium financing directly into the INTX platform, we’re removing complexity for our clients and delivering a faster, smarter experience for the entire distribution chain — from carriers to insureds.”

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to improving efficiency, enhancing customer satisfaction, and building tools for the insurance industry that are as applicable today as they will be in the future.

AndDone will power the embedded digital payments functionality, enabling fast and secure transactions.

IPFS will offer a premium financing option, allowing insured customers to pay over time.

“At IPFS, we simplify the premium finance experience, supporting our clients and partners with solutions designed with their unique needs in mind,” said Rick Franklin, Vice President of Business Development at IPFS. “We’re proud to work alongside INTX and AndDone to deliver a seamless payment journey for agents and insureds alike.”

About INTX

INTX is an end-to-end core P&C insurance management system provider based in Austin, Texas, born from a leading policy administration provider across Europe. INTX provides property and casualty insurance transactional systems of record that support the entire insurance life cycle for specialty carriers, MGAs, fronting insurers, reinsurers, and captives. INTX is a highly configurable system, supporting multiple currencies, languages, regulatory and reserving environments, all with zero implementation cost. For more information on INTX, please visit www.intxis.com.

About IPFS

IPFS is a leading provider of premium finance and payment solutions in the insurance industry. With a legacy of innovation and service, IPFS delivers flexible financing options and a powerful digital platform that simplifies the insurance premium process. Through its One Platform. One Partner approach, IPFS combines advanced technology with personalized support to help agents and insureds manage payments with greater ease, efficiency, and control. Learn more at ipfs.com.

About AndDone

AndDone simplifies payment collection for insurance agents, MGAs, and carriers by embedding automated workflows directly into existing systems. The platform reduces manual processes, accelerates cash flow, and offers real-time payment visibility, intuitive dashboards, and flexible billing options. By streamlining operations, AndDone helps insurance professionals deliver a more efficient and modern customer experience. Learn more at AndDone.com.