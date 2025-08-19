Sovos Launches Global Partnership with Intuit to Deliver Best-in-Class E-Invoicing for Intuit Users

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sovos, the always-on compliance company, today announced a global strategic partnership that will bring Sovos’ market-leading e-invoicing capabilities to Intuit customers, starting with QuickBooks. This is a global rollout that began in mid-2025, with planned expansion across dozens of major global markets over the next twelve months. As more governments and tax authorities around the world embrace e-invoicing, this partnership is a critical step toward providing Intuit’s customers with the necessary tools to ensure compliance with each country’s tax mandates for every transaction without the complexity, costs and risks of manual processes.

E-invoicing has become increasingly popular with governments because it automates reporting and compliance, which ensures the accuracy of transactional data. To keep pace, businesses need to automate this process to ensure compliance across an increasingly complex set of global rules and regulations.

“We recognize the need for financial and accounting teams in small and medium sized businesses, who rely on Intuit for their tax-related and compliance needs to have access to the best technology and solutions available,” said Julien Decot, Intuit. “This partnership with Sovos, the global market leader for compliance and regulatory solutions, provides e-Invoicing capabilities which integrate seamlessly with QuickBooks, ensuring compliance.”

Sovos offers e-invoicing compliance so that all invoices meet the demands of local tax authorities. Regulatory experts from Sovos continuously monitor more than 19,000 tax jurisdictions containing complex and varied tax laws across the globe, keeping customers up to date with regulatory changes. Sovos updates its solutions automatically so that the latest requirements are accounted for, ensuring compliance across every transaction.

The partnership between Intuit and Sovos will deliver several benefits to customers, including:

Enhanced cash flows, penalty avoidance and early payment discounts

Simplified processes and greater efficiency, saving valuable time for finance teams

Simple connections to pertinent government agencies

Full transparency throughout the e-invoicing process

Risk prevention for issues of business continuity, supply chain and revenue loss associated with non-compliance

“The world of global e-invoicing is constantly changing and evolving as governments work feverishly to close existing tax gaps and collect revenues that are legally owed to them,” said Kevin Akeroyd, CEO, Sovos. “We see our partnership with Intuit as helping small and medium sized businesses and their financial teams to operate with the full confidence that they are compliant across all of their transactions.”

About Sovos

Sovos is transforming tax compliance from a business requirement to a force for growth. Our flagship product, the Sovos Compliance Cloud platform, enables businesses to identify, determine, and report on every tax obligation across the globe. Sovos processes 16 billion+ transactions per year, helping companies scale their compliance strategy in almost 200 countries.

More than 100,000 customers – including half the Fortune 500 – trust Sovos’ tax and regulatory expertise and unparalleled integration with their business applications. Learn more at sovos.com.