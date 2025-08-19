HUB Tech and HP to Host a Cyber Threat Executive Briefing Featuring FBI Special Agent Doug Domin at CyberWatch 2025

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HUB Tech, a leading IT solutions provider based in Massachusetts, in collaboration with HP, today announced CyberWatch 2025, a complimentary, cyber threat executive briefing to be held on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, from 5:30–8:30 PM at Topgolf in Canton, MA.

Headlining this event is Doug Domin, Supervisory Special Agent of the FBI Boston Cyber Task Force, who will provide a cyber threat briefing on the current cyber threat landscape and best practices for organizational protection. This event is part of HUB Tech’s ongoing mission to bring critical IT education and cybersecurity preparedness to local businesses and organizations.

“We are honored to welcome Special Agent Doug Domin to speak directly to our community of IT and business leaders,” said Joe Lovetere, HUB Tech President. “With cyber threats evolving daily, it's more important than ever for executives to hear from experts like Doug who live on the front lines of this battle.”

With more than 20 years in federal cybercrime investigation, Supervisory Special Agent Domin has led numerous operations against criminal cyber networks both in the U.S. and abroad. He has managed the FBI’s Cyber Action Team, a deployable rapid-response unit, and as Assistant Legal Attaché at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto. He holds a Master’s in Cybersecurity, Policy & Governance from Boston College and CISSP/GRCA certifications.

The event will also feature expert insights from HP and HUB Tech on cybersecurity in the AI era and practical steps for infrastructure hardening and Windows 11 readiness.

Key Highlights:

FBI-led briefing on cyber threats and cybercrime trends

Actionable advice for IT leaders and business executives on building cyber resilience

Includes audience Q&A immediately after the keynote

Networking with peers and professionals from across the New England region

Executive dinner, hosted Topgolf play, and live prize giveaways including HP PCs and Poly accessories

This event is limited to 50 qualified attendees and is open exclusively to CISOs, CIOs, IT Directors, business executives, and security decision-makers from across Massachusetts and New England. The event is educational in nature and not a sales event.

Event Details:

CyberWatch 2025

Wednesday, September 17, 2025

5:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Topgolf, Canton, MA

Complimentary | Invite-Only | Limited Seating

RSVP: https://hubtech.sites.glasshivepages.com/TopGolfCyberWatch2025

About HUB Tech

HUB Tech is a trusted IT services and cybersecurity solutions provider headquartered in Easton, Massachusetts. Serving the New England region for over 30 years, HUB Tech helps public and private sector organizations transform, secure, and manage their infrastructure and endpoint environments through advanced managed services and technology partnerships.