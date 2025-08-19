ARTclectic Gallery Named Host Venue for Prestigious ViewPoint 57 National Art Exhibition

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ARTclectic™ Art Gallery is honored to announce it has been selected as the host venue for ViewPoint 57, the 57th annual installment of the esteemed national juried art exhibition presented by the Cincinnati Art Club.

Since 1968, the Cincinnati Art Club’s ViewPoint show has celebrated outstanding artistry — and in 2025, it comes to ARTclectic Gallery. Share

Established in 1968, ViewPoint is one of the region’s longest-running and most respected art competitions, drawing submissions from across the country. Each year, a panel of distinguished jurors selects outstanding works in representational and contemporary works.

For 2025, Farley Lewis will serve as judge, selecting this year’s winners and personally presenting the awards during the Opening Night Reception. Known for his luminous landscapes and painterly realism, Farley brings a discerning eye and national reputation to this year’s exhibition.

Opening Night Reception

Friday, October 3, 2025

5:00–8:00 PM

6249 Stewart Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45227

Guests will enjoy live music, libations and delectable bites while browsing the award-winning artwork in this year’s exhibition. The event is free and open to the public.

For those unable to attend, the awards ceremony will be simulcast live on Facebook and YouTube. Streaming links will be available on the gallery’s website and social media pages prior to the event.

“Partnering with the Cincinnati Art Club to host the 57th ViewPoint exhibition is a true honor,” said Starr Shebesta, Gallerist at ARTclectic Gallery. “This show has long brought together artists and art lovers from across the country, and we’re thrilled to share it with our community here in Cincinnati.”

The exhibition runs through October 25, with all of the works available for purchase. ARTclectic Gallery welcomes guests during gallery hours throughout the duration of the show.

About ARTclectic Art Gallery

ARTclectic Art Gallery is Cincinnati’s highest-rated art gallery according to Google reviews. featuring eclectic fine art from local and regional artists. The gallery is easily accessible from I-71 and offers a dynamic exhibition calendar highlighting both emerging and established talent. Its carefully curated collection spans a broad spectrum of visual art, from realistic and abstract wall art to sculptures, textiles, and more. The mission of ARTclectic is to elevate Cincinnati’s vibrant arts community by giving local artists greater visibility among art buyers and collectors.

More information at ARTclecticGallery.com