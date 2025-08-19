Concurrent Asset Management Forms Strategic Partnership with Catherine Avery Investment Management

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Concurrent Asset Management (“CAM”), the asset management arm of Concurrent Investment Advisors, LLC, today announced a strategic partnership with Catherine Avery Investment Management, LLC (“CAIM”), a boutique asset manager based in Longboat Key, Florida. As part of the agreement, CAM has acquired a minority equity stake in CAIM, marking CAM’s first direct investment in a standalone asset manager and expanding its portfolio of advisor-focused investment solutions.

Founded by Catherine Avery, CAIM is recognized for its disciplined approach to U.S. large-cap equity strategies, emphasizing long-term fundamentals and risk-aware portfolio construction using dividend paying equities as its core. The firm’s performance and client-first ethos have earned national accolades, including the Zephyr PSN Top Guns Manager of the Decade for Large Value Equities and, most recently, the 2025 Domestic Large-Cap Value Equity Manager of the Year at the Emerging Manager Awards.

“As an independent asset manager, our focus has always been on delivering performance through a thoughtful, value-oriented approach,” said Catherine Avery, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of CAIM. “In CAM, we’ve found a partner who shares our long-term vision and integrity. This relationship enables us to grow thoughtfully by leveraging institutional-quality infrastructure, technology, and a robust distribution network, while preserving our independence.”

CAM delivers investment, operational, and strategic support to leading advisory firms and asset managers across the wealth management ecosystem. Through its selective minority investment approach, CAM provides equity capital and platform resources to fuel growth, succession planning, and long-term business sustainability.

“CAIM represents the kind of partner we look for—independent, proven, and deeply aligned with client outcomes,” said Eddy Augsten, President of Concurrent Asset Management. “Catherine and her team bring outstanding investment talent, and we’re excited to help scale their success while enriching the CAM platform with their expertise.”

Through the partnership, CAIM will retain full investment discretion and operational independence while gaining access to CAM’s broader suite of tools and resources. This will position the CAIM team for continued success in independent and institutional investment arenas. For more information about CAIM visit www.caimllc.com.

About Concurrent Asset Management

Concurrent Asset Management (CAM) is the investment management arm of Concurrent Investment Advisors, LLC, a multi-custodial, hybrid registered investment adviser (RIA). CAM provides advisors with the coordinated and comprehensive planning tools, technology, and support necessary to deliver personalized, outcome-based investment strategies. Through CAM's flexible framework, advisors maintain control while efficiently managing portfolios, accessing curated investment models, and collaborating with dedicated investment professionals to enhance client outcomes.

As an SEC-registered investment advisor, CAM offers a comprehensive suite of services, including a Turnkey Asset Management Platform (TAMP), Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) services, and the Wealth CIO program. CAM is committed to fiduciary excellence, making it a trusted partner for advisors seeking to grow their practice and be stewards who help clients achieve their financial goals. For more information, visit the website.