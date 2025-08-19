Viant Integrates with Wurl to Enable Scene-Level CTV Targeting and Measurement

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leader in CTV and AI-powered programmatic advertising, today announced a new integration with Wurl to become the first Demand-Side Platform (DSP) to deliver scene-level contextual intelligence across Connected Television (CTV). This advancement is powered by IRIS.TV’s IRIS_ID and enriched with Wurl BrandDiscovery’s unique streaming signals and proprietary scene identification. With this innovation, advertisers gain the power to align messaging with on-screen context in real time, driving stronger engagement and outcomes.

This breakthrough is further enhanced by Viant’s new Open Real Time Bidding (oRTB) integration with Wurl, unlocking premium Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) inventory from top publishers. This partnership marks the first time Wurl’s BrandDiscovery-enabled supply is available via direct oRTB in a DSP, aligning with Viant’s supply path optimization initiatives by streamlining access to premium inventory. By combining this supply with Viant’s Household ID and identity graph, which provides 95% of coverage of U.S. adults 18+, advertisers achieve greater reach, relevance, and efficiency in the fastest-growing digital advertising channel: CTV.

“As the first DSP to offer scene-level targeting and measurement capabilities, we are powering a new generation of privacy-safe, contextually relevant advertising that benefits the entire ecosystem,” said Tom Wolfe, SVP of Business Development at Viant. “The partnership with Wurl helps fulfill our mission to drive meaningful outcomes for our advertisers, and across the CTV landscape by addressing persistent challenges like fragmented targeting, limited measurement and lack of content transparency.”

Through its integration with IRIS.TV, Wurl’s proprietary BrandDiscovery segments, which classify each scene’s emotional tone and thematic context, are now assigned IRIS_IDs at the scene level. With every Wurl impression IRIS-enabled, advertisers gain a new level of precision, aligning creative with narrative moments that drive stronger engagement and results. These signals are fully actionable in the Viant DSP via the company’s newly launched IRIS-enabled™ Content Report and Pre-bid Targeting solution.

Advertisers using the Viant DSP can now:

Target and activate across scene-level emotional and contextual categories

Access Wurl’s premium FAST inventory programmatically via oRTB

Discover top-performing scenes through the IRIS-enabled™ Content Report

Measure and optimize performance with Viant’s Advanced Reporting tools

“Wurl’s mission includes unlocking greater value for both publishers and advertisers in the streaming ecosystem,” said Ria Madrid, VP of Advertising Partnerships at Wurl. “With BrandDiscovery and IRIS IDs enabled across the Wurl footprint and fully integrated into Viant’s DSP, a biddable contextual solution is now activated at unbelievable scale. Advertisers can reach streaming audiences while also aligning their creative with relevant content. Contextual relevance has been proven to drive results – better campaign performance and ROAS for advertisers, and incremental revenue for publishers.”

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) is a leader in AI-powered programmatic advertising, dedicated to driving innovation in digital marketing. Viant’s omnichannel platform built for CTV allows marketers to plan, execute and measure their campaigns with unmatched precision and efficiency. With the launch of ViantAI, Viant is building the future of fully autonomous advertising solutions, empowering advertisers to achieve their boldest goals. Viant was recently awarded Best Demand-Side Platform by MarTech Breakthrough, Great Place to Work® certification and received the Business Intelligence Group’s AI Excellence Award. Learn more at viantinc.com.

Wurl is a leader in the streaming TV industry, developing innovative technologies for the delivery of content and ads on TV. The company supports publishers, streamers, and advertisers in growing viewership, maximizing revenue, and strengthening brand value. Wurl, LLC is owned by AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP). For more information, visit www.wurl.com.