Homebase Federal Credit Union Launches Mahalo Banking Platform Amid Core Upgrade to Transform Member Experience

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Homebase Federal Credit Union (‘Homebase FCU’) has launched its new digital banking platform powered by Mahalo Banking, introducing an enhanced, secure, and accessible experience for its members. The rollout was completed in tandem with a major core conversion to Corelation KeyStone, marking the launch as one of the credit union’s most significant technology undertakings to date.

The implementation included the simultaneous launch of Online Banking and Online Account Applications, with Mahalo providing collaborative and highly organized support throughout the process to minimize disruption for members and staff. “Mahalo’s team listened to our needs, addressed challenges, and created clear pathways to solutions, ensuring a smooth and well-supported transition. They met every commitment and delivered on time and on budget,” said Clint Summers, CEO of Homebase FCU.

With Mahalo’s platform fully integrated into its KeyStone core system, Homebase FCU now has real-time visibility into member activity, enabling faster troubleshooting, reduced response times, and improved operational efficiency. Members benefit from faster navigation, an intuitive interface, and secure self-service tools that empower them to manage their finances with ease.

“Partnering with Mahalo has been a positive and impactful decision for our credit union,” Summers added. “The platform not only strengthens our ability to serve members efficiently but also ensures a secure and user-friendly banking experience for years to come.”

Member feedback since the launch has been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the platform’s clarity, speed, and convenience. Enhanced enrollment processes and advanced security measures have significantly reduced fraud while allowing the credit union to maintain a frictionless user experience.

“Our partnership with Homebase FCU demonstrates how a well-executed implementation can drive both operational efficiency and member satisfaction,” said Denny Howell, COO of Mahalo Banking. "Launching online banking and account opening alongside a core conversion is no small feat, but Homebase approached it with a clear vision and commitment to our collaboration. Our shared focus on delivering a truly member-centric experience enabled us to deliver a digital banking environment that is faster, easier to navigate, and more secure for their members."

About Homebase FCU

Homebase Federal Credit Union is a community-chartered credit union headquartered in Prince George, Va. Since 1952, the credit union has provided affordable financial services to the community through checking accounts, savings options, IRAs, mortgages, and many other loan products. The credit union currently serves 15,800 members. Membership is open to those who live, worship, work (or regularly conduct business in), or attend school in, the following localities: Amelia, Charles City, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, Hopewell, King and Queen, King William, New Kent, Nottoway, Petersburg, Powhatan, Prince George, Richmond, and Sussex. Federally Insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Lender.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

