Silicon Ranch, Central Electric Partner With Meta to Bring 100 MW of Solar Online in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C., & NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silicon Ranch, owner and operator of one of the nation’s largest fleets of solar facilities and a community-focused energy infrastructure company, will partner with Columbia-based Central Electric Power Cooperative to build a 100-megawatt solar farm that will support Meta’s first data center in South Carolina.

Meta’s commitment will support Silicon Ranch’s investment in the Orangeburg County solar farm, adding a new energy generation resource to the fast-growing statewide electric cooperative system.

The agreement expands Silicon Ranch’s relationships with both Central and Meta. The 100 MW solar facility will be the fourth between Silicon Ranch and Central, a generation and transmission cooperative that secures power for South Carolina’s 19 distribution electric cooperatives. In addition, the energy infrastructure project is the 18th in the growing partnership between Silicon Ranch and Meta, representing well over 1,500 MW of renewable energy capacity that have catalyzed investments of more than $2.5 billion by Silicon Ranch across four states to support Meta’s operations.

As part of the agreement, Silicon Ranch will fund, build, own and operate the facility in coordination with the system balancing authority, Santee Cooper. Central will purchase energy from the facility as part of its statewide power portfolio, benefiting all 19 of its member cooperatives. Aiken Electric Cooperative, one of those members, will serve the Meta facility — currently under construction in the Sage Mill Industrial Park near Graniteville. In connection with its investment, Meta will receive all renewable energy credits associated with the facility energy.

The solar project represents a capital investment of more than $100 million in Orangeburg County. Silicon Ranch estimates the solar facility will generate more than $8 million in new tax revenues to help fund local schools, infrastructure and other community-identified priorities. Silicon Ranch will also care for the land under its Regenerative Energy® land stewardship program, which seeks to improve the quality of land by promoting deep-rooted, multi-species grasses and pollinator habitat under and around the solar array.

The project reinforces Silicon Ranch’s industry-leading support for American-made energy through its deep commitment to domestic manufacturing, job creation and economic development: nearly all the equipment Silicon Ranch has sourced for the facility will be made in the U.S.

“As Meta progresses construction on our data center in South Carolina, we are pleased to join our new utility partners Central and Aiken Electric Cooperative and our long-term trusted partner Silicon Ranch to announce this project together,” said Urvi Parekh, Head of Global Energy at Meta. “We’re grateful to Central for supporting our energy goals in South Carolina and thrilled to expand our relationship with Silicon Ranch, who shares our commitment to have a positive impact in the communities where we locate.”

“Domestic infrastructure and access to energy are among the most critical factors for economic development, and Silicon Ranch is pleased to partner with Central to help deliver the power generation that Meta requires in support of its significant investment in South Carolina,” said Reagan Farr, Co-Founder and CEO of Silicon Ranch. “We’re honored by the confidence and trust that Meta continues to place in our team to execute on their behalf and grateful to be part of this compelling journey with them while also expanding our meaningful relationship with Central with this additional investment in the state.”

“As the power supplier for South Carolina’s 19 electric cooperatives, Central is laser-focused on meeting our state’s growing energy demands at competitive prices and in a safe and responsible manner,” said Rob Hochstetler, President and CEO of Central Electric Power Cooperative. “Our expanded partnership with Silicon Ranch supports our ability to deliver toward this mission, and we are thrilled to help welcome Meta to South Carolina.”

“This announcement is another step forward for this transformative project,” said Gary Stooksbury, CEO of Aiken Electric Cooperative. “Aiken Electric Cooperative is proud to serve Meta, and we welcome them as a long-term partner to our community.”

The data center and Silicon Ranch’s Orangeburg County solar facility are both expected to come online in 2027.

