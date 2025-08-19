Q-Net Security Secures a SBIR Phase III IDIQ Contract with the U.S. Air Force to Protect Tactical Edge Communications

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Q-Net Security, who is pioneering the field of silicon-based cybersecurity, has been awarded a contract by the United States Air Force to help develop technologies and requirements aimed at securing communications at the tactical edge — where reliability, speed, and resilience are mission-critical.

“This award shows what the SBIR program was meant to do: take breakthrough technologies and ideas from the lab and make them mission-ready for our warfighters." - John Pyrovolakis Share

Q-Net’s work under this contract will focus on deploying technologies developed in a SBIR Phase II to refine tactical edge communication capabilities for airborne wide-area networks, wide-band air-to-air links, and mobile ad hoc networks. Deliverables under this contract will enable Tactical Key Management encryption abilities to test real-time trusted communications to the tactical edge in support of our Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment (ACE) operations.

“This contract reflects the Air Force’s commitment to supporting the American warfighters with next-generation secure communications solutions,” said John Pyrovolakis, CEO of Q-Net Security.

“As threats that disrupt military operations rise — fueled by advances in quantum computing and artificial intelligence — securing military communications has never been more important. We believe our unique, silicon-based approach provides the strength and simplicity our warfighters need — and we’re dedicated to getting this resilient solution to them.”

About Q-Net Security:

Q-Net Security, based in St. Louis, Missouri, delivers silicon-based cybersecurity to secure data in transit for defense, critical infrastructure, and enterprise networks. Its devices operate as finite-state machines in silicon—with no software stack, operating system, or remote reprogramming—removing common attack surfaces while complementing existing protections. Q-Net devices safeguard mission-critical defense applications where reliability and resilience are paramount. Designed as drop-in solutions, they also protect legacy systems across energy, pipelines, rail, and utilities that are otherwise difficult to secure with software-only approaches.