Deepgram Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate Global Deployment of Voice AI

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deepgram, the leading voice AI platform for enterprise use cases, today announced that it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The multi-year agreement deepens Deepgram’s relationship with AWS and reflects a shared commitment to accelerating the development and adoption of generative voice AI. As part of the collaboration, Deepgram will expand co-selling and go-to-market efforts, integrate more deeply with AWS services, and empower enterprises to build scalable, high-accuracy voice applications across a wide range of use cases.

“By deepening our collaboration with AWS, we’re enabling enterprises to move faster and with greater confidence as they build and modernize their voice applications,” said Scott Stephenson, CEO and co-founder of Deepgram. ... Share

Innovative startups and Fortune 100 enterprises alike are already transforming customer experiences using Deepgram and AWS. One Fortune 20 healthcare company uses Deepgram’s speech models on secure, scalable AWS infrastructure to modernize its contact center operations and deliver faster, more personalized customer support.

As a Generative AI Competency Partner and long-standing AWS Partner Network (APN) member, Deepgram offers a full-featured voice AI platform that includes speech-to-text (STT), text-to-speech (TTS), and speech-to-speech (STS) capabilities. Additionally, Deepgram’s Dedicated deployment and EU endpoints run entirely on AWS infrastructure, enabling enterprise customers to meet global requirements for data residency, security, and compliance.

Deepgram’s infrastructure is deeply integrated with AWS, enabling customers to deploy its platform on Amazon EKS for scalable container orchestration, store data securely with Amazon S3, and manage containers using Amazon ECR. Customers can also use Amazon API Gateway and AWS Lambda to securely orchestrate interactions between Deepgram’s voice AI APIs and other services, including Amazon Bedrock hosted models and enterprise systems. Whether deployed in a customer-owned VPC or as a fully managed SaaS environment, Deepgram offers the flexibility required to maintain compliance, ensure data control, and operate efficiently at scale. Looking ahead, Deepgram plans to expand availability through AWS services like Amazon SageMaker and Amazon Bedrock to further streamline AI model deployment and orchestration.

“By deepening our collaboration with AWS, we’re enabling enterprises to move faster and with greater confidence as they build and modernize their voice applications,” said Scott Stephenson, CEO and co-founder of Deepgram. “Whether it’s real-time transcription in financial services or voice AI agents in customer support, Deepgram infrastructure gives developers the tools to build accurate, scalable voice experiences from the ground up.”

Deepgram’s speech-to-text API can also be integrated into Amazon Connect, enabling best-in-class STT speed and accuracy for real-time transcription and voice automation within contact center environments. This helps enterprises improve agent productivity, automate call summaries, and enhance customer experiences.

"Enterprise customers have been clear about their need for voice AI that integrates seamlessly with their existing technology investments," said Jon Jones, Vice President of AWS Startups and Venture Capital. "Our deepened collaboration with Deepgram means customers can deploy voice capabilities within their AWS environments. This integration simplifies procurement, deployment, and scaling, allowing enterprises to focus on creating differentiated experiences rather than managing complex infrastructure."

As part of the SCA, Deepgram will invest in building GenAI-enabled capabilities on AWS, deliver new case studies and proof-of-concepts for enterprise customers, and continue optimizing its models and services for the AWS ecosystem.

Deepgram’s availability in AWS Marketplace also simplifies procurement for engineering and infrastructure teams by enabling usage-based pricing, unified billing, and rapid deployment within existing AWS environments.

“By leveraging Deepgram in AWS Marketplace, we avoided the need for direct licensing and self-provisioning, which helped us sidestep operational inefficiencies,” said Robby Grossman, VP of Engineering at Wistia. “It allowed us to quickly implement a top-tier speech recognition solution with superior performance and usage-based pricing, making it easy to scale as needed while maintaining cost efficiency.”

Learn more about the partnership by visiting https://deepgram.com/partners/aws, or start building with Deepgram on AWS today by exploring our listing on the AWS Marketplace.

About Deepgram

Deepgram is the leading voice AI platform for enterprise use cases, offering speech-to-text (STT), text-to-speech (TTS), and full speech-to-speech (STS) capabilities–all powered by our enterprise-grade runtime. 200,000+ developers build with Deepgram’s voice-native foundational models – accessed through cloud APIs or as self-hosted / on-premises APIs – due to our unmatched accuracy, low latency, and pricing. Customers include technology ISVs building voice products or platforms, co-sell partners working with large enterprises, and enterprises solving internal use cases. Having processed over 50,000 years of audio and transcribed over 1 trillion words, there is no organization in the world that understands voice better than Deepgram. To learn more, visit www.deepgram.com, read our developer docs, or follow @DeepgramAI on X and LinkedIn.