ServiceNow and DFL partner to transform workflows across the entire Bundesliga ecosystem

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, today announced a technology partnership with the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga, the association responsible for the organization and marketing of German professional football, namely the top-tier leagues Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2. As the Official Workflow Partner, ServiceNow is replacing legacy systems and becoming the core AI platform to improve automation and efficiency in DFL’s business workflows, directly impacting the interaction with their global ecosystem. With ServiceNow, DFL will be able to improve the experience for partners, clubs and service providers, and thereby also enhance the relationship with the fans for the Bundesliga, one of the world’s most iconic football leagues.

“DFL stakeholders—be it clubs, partners, service providers or our own employees—expect high-level experiences, and we’re focused on setting new standards in this respect,” says DFL CEO Steffen Merkel. “By partnering with ServiceNow, we’re transforming how we collaborate across our global ecosystem—leveraging automated workflows and services on a unified platform that supports our growth and strategic goal.”

“Bundesliga is a global brand with deep roots in German culture and an ecosystem that spans continents,” says Robert Rosellen, vice president and country manager, Germany, ServiceNow. “We’re proud that the DFL has chosen to work with the ServiceNow AI platform to build a digital foundation that connects employees, clubs, and partners through AI powered workflows and real-time experiences. This partnership is about creating meaningful synergies that resonate far beyond the technology itself.”

Powering the Bundesliga’s Platforms and Workflows

From products in the areas of IT service management, human resources and customer management to the automation of service requests and the standardization of the system landscape, particularly in the area of CRM, the AI platform will provide efficient solutions to all DFL stakeholders while supporting the group's digital and direct-to-consumer ambitions.

Transforming the Partner and Club Experience

The partnership between ServiceNow and DFL is not only transforming workflows and customer experience, but also how clubs, partners and the DFL and its subsidiaries operate behind the scenes. CRM on the ServiceNow AI Platform accelerates request resolution, boosts productivity, and strengthens collaboration between clubs and partners. IT Service Management ensures high-quality, reliable IT services with reduced downtime and greater operational efficiency. HR Service Delivery streamlines processes like player transfers, freelancer management, and scheduling, enhancing employee satisfaction and decision-making through data-driven insights. Media and business partners will benefit from enhanced collaboration tools and scalable solutions across digital channels.

“Our clubs and partners are at the heart of the DFL ecosystem,” says Merkel. “By equipping it with a powerful AI-driven platform, we’re enabling faster decision-making, deeper insights, and more meaningful connections with all internal and external stakeholders.” The Bundesliga’s adoption of ServiceNow solutions marks a significant milestone as one of Germany’s most iconic sports organizations becomes a new customer of the AI-powered platform. This partnership not only underscores ServiceNow’s growing momentum in the region but also showcases the power of its capabilities to unify complex ecosystems, drive innovation, and deliver exceptional experiences at scale. As a flagship example of digital transformation in German sport and entertainment, the Bundesliga is setting a new standard for how they connect with the entire ecosystem in the age of AI.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is putting AI to work for people. We move with the pace of innovation to help customers transform organizations across every industry while upholding a trustworthy, human-centered approach to deploying our products and services at scale. Our AI platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

About Bundesliga and DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga

The Bundesliga is the premier professional association football league in Germany and the football league with the highest average stadium attendance worldwide. The league was established in 1963 and comprises 18 teams which operate on a system of promotion and relegation with the Bundesliga 2.

In December 2000, the 36 clubs of the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 established what was then known as the ‘Ligaverband’, which has been responsible for professional football in Germany ever since and has operated under the name DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga e.V. since 2016. The operational business, managed by DFL Deutsche Fußball, is responsible for organising and marketing German professional football.