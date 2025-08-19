Veritone Achieves AI Milestone With 5 Trillion Tokens Processed in Q2 2025

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in building human-centered AI solutions, today announced that it has processed over 5 trillion (5T) tokens through its VDR product offering, derived from premium video and audio, in Q2 2025.1 Leveraging Veritone’s foundational operating system, aiWARE, VDR addresses the growing need for high-quality, annotated and compliant data to train sophisticated AI models.

VDR leverages aiWARE’s 850 best-in-class AI models to ingest and process raw, unstructured media, including broadcast archives, sports footage, marketing materials, security footage and other proprietary content, to create structured, AI-ready tokens. The tokens, which have governance and rights metadata embedded at creation, can be applied across a range of use cases, from model development to direct integration into enterprises’ modern technology stacks. VDR also provides Veritone’s IP-owner customers, including many of the largest media and entertainment firms and public sector entities, with new revenue streams by making vast content libraries instantly searchable, licensable and commercially viable.

“High-quality training data is the lifeblood of the AI industry,” said Ryan Steelberg, CEO and President of Veritone. “In the second quarter alone, we processed millions of hours of video and audio, or in data science speak, over 5 trillion tokens. Our ability to tokenize and transform complex multimodal data sets at scale while also managing the licensing process of those data sets is what sets us apart. We're bringing enterprise-grade, unstructured data into the era of AI.”

Veritone’s 5T token milestone signifies its leadership in four key areas:

Multimodal AI: aiWARE enables models and the fine-tuning of foundational models to ingest, process, and train from multiple data types—including audio, video, images, and text—simultaneously.

aiWARE enables models and the fine-tuning of foundational models to ingest, process, and train from multiple data types—including audio, video, images, and text—simultaneously. Unlocking the Potential of Unstructured Data : With up to 90% of today’s data classified as unstructured, Veritone’s aiWARE platform ingests, indexes and transforms this raw data using hundreds of specialized AI engines, making it usable for model training and downstream applications.

: With up to 90% of today’s data classified as unstructured, Veritone’s aiWARE platform ingests, indexes and transforms this raw data using hundreds of specialized AI engines, making it usable for model training and downstream applications. Solving Complex Enterprise Challenges: From automating workflows to building proprietary, secure and compliant AI models, Veritone helps organizations boost efficiency, enhance decision-making and unlock new revenue opportunities by leveraging VDR output directly into Veritone AI-powered applications or other third-party AI systems.

From automating workflows to building proprietary, secure and compliant AI models, Veritone helps organizations boost efficiency, enhance decision-making and unlock new revenue opportunities by leveraging VDR output directly into Veritone AI-powered applications or other third-party AI systems. Data Monetization for Rights Holders: Veritone turns static archives into recurring digital revenue streams by packaging structured, annotated datasets that can be licensed to approved AI developers and enterprises.

This milestone positions Veritone to capitalize on the growing demand for high-quality AI training data. According to Business Research Insights, the global AI training dataset market is forecasted to reach $34 billion by 2033.2 Veritone is uniquely positioned to enable AI developers, broadcasters, publishers and other stakeholders to advance their AI initiatives through its powerful tokenization capabilities. Since its launch in 2024, VDR has surpassed a $20 million near-term sales pipeline, up 33% from June 2025 estimates and up 100% from Q1 2025.

“Achieving the 5T token processing milestone isn't just a corporate achievement – it's a testament to the critical role that high-quality, multimodal data plays in shaping the future of artificial intelligence,” said Steelberg. “As the future of the AI industry increasingly depends on accurate, diverse and well-processed data, Veritone’s surge in token processing highlights how Veritone is bridging this critical gap.”

1 Based on Veritone’s estimates and calculations.

