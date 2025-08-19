iFIT Inc. Partners with World Champion Olli Zeidler as Brand Ambassador and iFIT Trainer

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iFIT Inc., a global leader in connected fitness and interactive content, proudly announces a new global ambassadorship with elite German rower and Olympic champion Oliver Zeidler. This announcement coincides with NordicTrack’s 50th anniversary celebration, as the brand continues its mission to deliver immersive, science-backed fitness experiences that empower athletes across the globe.

Zeidler, a standout in international rowing, captured gold in the men’s single sculls at the 2024 Paris Olympics—Germany’s first in the event since 1992. In addition to multiple World and European Championship titles, he was named Germany’s Sportsperson of the Year in 2024, a testament to his dominance and stature in elite sport. He transitioned from swimming to rowing in 2016—a challenging move that showcased his mental resilience and determination to start over and excel. It's the kind of inner strength iFIT values just as much as physical performance.

"Joining the iFIT team is a natural fit for me,” says Zeidler. “iFIT is all about pushing physical, mental, and personal boundaries, which is exactly how I’ve approached my journey in sport and in life. I’m excited to bring my experience and passion to this incredible global community and to help inspire others to chase their own version of excellence."

In addition to his athletic achievements, Zeidler holds a Master of Laws in Taxation and has worked as a consultant with Deloitte Germany, balancing a demanding professional career with world-class training. He is currently pursuing his Masters in Business Administration at IMD Business School in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Now based in Lausanne, Switzerland, home of the International Olympic Committee, Zeidler is preparing for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. To launch his partnership with iFIT, Zeidler hosted the brand in his hometown, where exclusive content for an upcoming campaign was filmed.

“Olli embodies the kind of performance, character, and story that resonates deeply with our global audience,” said Kirsten Spittel-Sloan, Global Head of Marketing at iFIT Inc. “He’s not just an elite athlete—he’s a symbol of what it means to commit, evolve, and achieve. We are proud to welcome him to the iFIT family.”

About iFIT Inc.

iFIT Inc. is a global leader in fitness technology, pioneering connected fitness to help people live longer, healthier lives. With a community of more than 6 million athletes around the world, iFIT delivers immersive, personalized workout experiences at-home, on the go, and in the gym. Powered by a comprehensive ecosystem of proprietary software, innovative hardware, and engaging content, the iFIT platform brings fitness to life through its portfolio of brands: NordicTrack, ProForm, Freemotion, and the iFIT app. From cardio and strength training to recovery, iFIT empowers athletes at every stage of their fitness journey. For more information, visit iFIT.com.