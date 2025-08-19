Denison University Expands Partnership with Kaplan to Offer All of its Students and Alumni Free Comprehensive Prep for Graduate-Level Admissions Exams

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Denison University, a private liberal arts college in Granville, Ohio, has expanded its partnership with global educational services provider Kaplan. Denison students and recent graduates now have free access to Kaplan’s best-in-class preparation for professional licensing exams, graduate-level admissions exams, and credential exams, including comprehensive prep for the GRE®, GMAT®, LSAT®, MCAT®, securities exam, and more. They also have access to a suite of professional and academic skills development courses from Kaplan.

Kim Canning, vice president of university partnerships, Kaplan, said:

“Denison University is making a powerful investment in its students and alumni by expanding access to free test prep and skills development courses, which can be truly transformative in their educational and career paths. We’re proud to support Denison in their efforts to open more doors, and look forward to welcoming their students and alumni into our classrooms.”

By investing in Kaplan’s All Access License™, colleges and universities can help their students prepare for a variety of high-stakes admissions and licensing exams that they need to score well on to reach their ultimate professional goals — with zero out-of-pocket costs for students. Kaplan has prepared students for standardized tests for more than 85 years, and Denison is its latest All Access License™ partner, joining Cleveland State University, Xavier University of Louisiana, Howard University, and Spelman College, among many others. In February, the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), the state’s college access and financial aid agency, contracted Kaplan to provide free test preparation courses to all students enrolled in Illinois’ 12 public universities; five Illinois community colleges are also included as part of a pilot program. And most recently, the State University of New York began collaborating with Kaplan to provide 1,500 students in its SUNY Arthur O. Eve Educational Opportunity Program (EOP) with free test prep. The Higher Education Opportunity Program Professional Organization also rolled out their investment for many of its students too.

About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. is a global educational services company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions help students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment, retainment, and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, our thousands of employees working in 27 countries/regions continue Stanley’s mission as they serve about 1.3 million students and professionals, 16,000 corporate clients, and 2,700 schools, school districts, colleges, and universities worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of the Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at kaplan.com.

