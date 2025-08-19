Rancher Government Solutions and Norseman Defense Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Fully Autonomous Tactical Edge Platform

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rancher Government Solutions (RGS), the leading provider of secure, open-source, Kubernetes-based software tailored for the U.S. Government, today announced a strategic partnership with Norseman Defense Technologies to launch Odin’s Edge—a fully autonomous, enterprise-grade edge AI platform built to operate in the most austere and disconnected environments.

“We’re helping Norseman build a true cloud-native appliance that goes far beyond legacy cloud-dependent ‘edge’ solutions,” said Ryan Lewis, RGS’s CEO. “This system enables a new set of mission capabilities by operating independently of the cloud." Share

Odin’s Edge combines Norseman’s expertise in tactical, resilient hardware with RGS’s hardened Kubernetes-native software stack to deliver a cloud-native “platform in a box.” Designed specifically for defense, intelligence, and emergency response use cases, the solution provides real-time AI and compute capabilities at the edge—without the need for cloud connectivity.

“We’re helping Norseman build a true cloud-native appliance that goes far beyond legacy cloud-dependent ‘edge’ solutions,” said Ryan Lewis, RGS’s CEO. “This system enables a new set of mission capabilities by operating independently of the cloud and prioritizing autonomy, security and compute capacity."

Unlike traditional edge solutions that require persistent cloud orchestration, Odin’s Edge is engineered to run securely and sustainably on house or generator power. It is hardware-agnostic but optimized for lightweight, GPU-capable platforms that can fit in a backpack, overhead bin, or mount on a tactical vehicle.

“This is not a glorified server in a Pelican case,” said Norseman Defense CEO Toby Groff. “Odin’s Edge is a purpose-built, mission-first platform that puts cloud-native autonomy and compute power directly into the hands of operators—whether they’re on a submarine, in a disaster zone, or leading forward-deployed missions.”

The joint solution integrates the full RGS Suite—including:

RGS Manager (Rancher Manager) for Kubernetes orchestration

RGS HCI (Harvester) for secure, compliant-by-default virtualization with support for both VMs and containers

RGS Storage (Longhorn) for persistent data services

RGS Security (NeuVector) for embedded, FIPS-compliant runtime protection

Purpose-built and optimized for disconnected and resource-constrained environments, Odin’s Edge enables:

AI/ML inference at the edge from drone feeds and sensor data

Geospatial mapping and mission logistics in disconnected environments

Fully homomorphic encryption and zero trust-ready architectures

Drag-and-drop deployment of cloud-native applications—even in denied, degraded, intermittent, or limited (DDIL) environments

“This partnership represents the next frontier in tactical edge computing,” added Ben Zifrony, VP of Ecosystems at RGS. “By combining RGS’s open, secure platform with Norseman’s mission-driven innovation, Odin’s Edge empowers agencies to act on data when and where it matters most.”

The initial Odin’s Edge prototype will debut at TechNet Augusta today, where the complete Rancher-integrated solution—featuring AI inferencing, quantum-proof encryption, and no-code/low-code agentic AI—will be showcased live.

For more information, visit www.ranchergovernment.com or www.norseman.com.

About RGS: Rancher Government Solutions is purpose built for the unique needs of the U.S. Government. RGS delivers secure, interoperable, enterprise open source, cloud native technologies to help modernize Federal IT, advance application enablement, and accelerate mission success.

Learn more at: www.ranchergovernment.com

About Norseman Defense Technologies

Norseman Defense Technologies is a trusted systems integrator delivering advanced IT, AI, and hardware solutions to the U.S. Federal Government. With a focus on resilience, mobility, and mission success, Norseman builds and supports the tools required to operate at the tactical edge.

Learn more at: www.norseman.com