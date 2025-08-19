KKR Leads Financing for Flexera Recapitalization

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced that KKR-managed credit funds and accounts served as lead investor on the debt financing for the recapitalization of Flexera Software (“Flexera” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology spend and risk intelligence. KKR Capital Markets also served as Lead Arranger and Bookrunner on the transaction.

Founded in 1987 and based in Illinois, Flexera helps organizations understand and manage the value of their technology investments. Powered by the world’s largest high-fidelity technology asset data catalog, Flexera’s award-winning IT asset management, FinOps and SaaS management solutions provide comprehensive visibility and actionable insights on the entire IT landscape. With the Flexera One platform, organizations can optimize spend, minimize risk and accelerate AI implementation. Flexera is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm.

“We were drawn to Flexera’s strong momentum and scaled global platform that offers critical, simplified IT solutions in a highly fragmented and complex industry,” said Bobby Campbell, Managing Director at KKR. “We are pleased to support the team in this recapitalization to position the business for its next chapter of growth.”

KKR was advised on the transaction by Latham & Watkins LLP. Flexera was advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group’s website at www.globalatlantic.com.

About Flexera

Flexera helps organizations understand and maximize the value of their technology, saving billions of dollars in wasted spend. Powered by the Flexera Technology Intelligence Platform, our award-winning IT asset management, FinOps and SaaS management solutions provide comprehensive visibility and actionable insights on an organization’s entire IT ecosystem. This intelligence enables IT, finance, procurement and cloud teams to address skyrocketing costs, optimize spend, mitigate risk and identify opportunities to create positive business outcomes. More than 50,000 global organizations rely on Flexera and its Technopedia reference library, the largest repository of technology asset data. Learn more at flexera.com.