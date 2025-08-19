Acrobat Studio Delivers New AI-Powered Home for Productivity and Creativity with PDF Spaces, Express Creation Tools, AI Agents

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) launched Acrobat Studio, a transformative home for productivity and creativity that unites Adobe Acrobat, Adobe Express and AI agents to empower people to quickly, easily and intuitively do their best work. Acrobat Studio transforms PDFs into conversational knowledge hubs that enable people to use customizable AI Assistants to unlock and share insights, answers and recommendations – then seamlessly bring that information to life with easy-to-use Adobe Express creation tools, templates and Adobe Firefly-powered image and video generation.

Acrobat Studio marks a significant milestone in the history of PDF, which Adobe invented in 1993 and has since become the standard for the world’s most important information, with more than 3 trillion PDFs in circulation. Today, Acrobat is evolving from a leading document productivity app to a first-of-its kind productivity and creativity destination where people get to insights faster, create standout content and collaborate more seamlessly. The new Acrobat Studio includes PDF Spaces, which transforms collections of PDFs, web pages and other files into dynamic experiences that help people work smarter and faster using AI agents to derive insights from their files. Acrobat Studio also brings together Acrobat’s full suite of PDF tools for scanning, e-signing, editing and combining documents, specialized contract AI and new capabilities for summarizing scanned documents with AI. Adobe is delivering on this vision by leveraging its decades-long leadership in document productivity, creative technologies, AI and machine learning.

“Acrobat Studio is the place where your best work comes together, uniting the productivity of Acrobat, the creative power of Adobe Express and the value of AI to empower you to work smarter and faster,” said Abhigyan Modi, senior vice president, Document Product Group. “We’re reinventing PDF for modern work, so whatever you need to get done, you can do that with Acrobat.”

Acrobat Studio: The Transformative Home for AI Productivity & Creativity

By transforming static files into conversational knowledge hubs, Acrobat Studio redefines how everyone from business professionals to consumers to students engage with AI to get work done. For example, business professionals can engage with their files, derive insights fast and turn these insights into polished reports or infographics – all without leaving Acrobat. Students can organize their notes into study guides, consolidate their research and generate precise citations from their sources. Consumers can scan mortgage contracts and auto lease agreements, ask AI Assistants to explain the details and then e-sign and submit the paperwork – from the same place. Travelers can use Acrobat Studio to collect brochures, reviews, itineraries and recommendations and have AI Assistants help them plan the perfect trip.

Acrobat Studio seamlessly unites Adobe products and tools including Acrobat AI Assistant, PDF Spaces, Adobe Express Premium’s content creation tools and all of the trusted PDF tools in Acrobat Pro.

PDF Spaces

PDF Spaces – a new, dynamic work environment in Acrobat Studio – transforms collections of files and websites into conversational knowledge hubs. Individuals and teams can engage with their files using agentic AI Assistants to uncover insights, acquire recommendations, generate ideas, validate responses with precise citations and add notes they can revisit anytime.

AI Assistants in PDF Spaces can be assigned specific roles, like “instructor,” “analyst” or “entertainer,” to help synthesize information, answer questions and use reasoning to suggest further areas to explore. For example, a pre-built AI Assistant taking on the role of “instructor” would present information in the style a teacher would to a student. Customers can also personalize AI Assistants to take on a defined new role to fit the specific needs of their project.

Entire PDF Spaces, including personalized AI Assistants, can be shared with colleagues, customers and classmates. This ensures seamless collaboration by allowing recipients to interact with the same knowledge hub and extract insights effortlessly.

Easy Content Creation with Adobe Express

Pairing all the benefits of content consumption, editing and analysis, Acrobat Studio makes it easy to create standout content like infographics, presentations, flyers and social posts using tools from Adobe Express – the quick and easy, all-in-one creation app. Acrobat Studio comes with access to Adobe Express Premium’s entire suite of tools and assets, including professionally designed templates, brand kits and Adobe Firefly-powered tools like Text-to-Video and Text-to-Image so you can bring your message to life in rich and compelling visualizations with the ease of generative AI.

Trusted PDF Tools

Acrobat Studio brings together all the industry-leading PDF tools from Acrobat Pro that hundreds of millions of people rely upon to edit documents, combine files, scan hardcopies, e-sign agreements and contracts, redact, compare and protect their PDFs. It includes AI-powered capabilities for generating summaries of document content, including scanned documents and contracts.

Enterprise Grade Content & Data Security

Acrobat Studio equips enterprises with trusted tools to increase their productivity and easily create visual content, empowering IT leaders to consolidate technology tools and keep data safe, with the trusted AI enterprises already depend upon. It is purpose built for transparency, control and security with state-of-the-art encryption, a secure sandboxed environment, compliance-ready features and centralized deployment. Acrobat Studio only analyzes documents that employees proactively ask it to use. It provides clickable citations that link directly to sources of information within the documents it is analyzing so that employees can use AI with confidence.

Sales teams can use Acrobat Studio to centralize client insights, discovery notes and proposals, deploy AI Assistants to look across them, generate summaries, recommendations, insights and messaging – and turn these findings into content with Adobe Express. Finance teams can gather and analyze reports in Acrobat Studio, summarize key findings, acquire important metrics for secure sharing and use branded Adobe Express templates to create board-ready presentations. Acrobat Studio is also helpful to legal and compliance teams for consolidating memos, regulatory updates and policy drafts, identifying changes and speed reviews.

Pricing and Availability

Acrobat Studio is available globally in English starting today with a 14-day free trial, offering unlimited access to PDF Spaces, AI Assistants and Adobe Express Premium. Early access pricing begins at USD $24.99/month for individuals and USD $29.99/month for teams. For more information, visit here.

