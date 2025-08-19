Indianapolis Colts Team Up with Zebra Technologies for Real-Time Player Performance Insights

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a global leader in digitizing and automating frontline workflows, has announced a new collaboration with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts. This season, Zebra will implement its state-of-the-art RFID tracking technology to monitor player and ball data during Colts’ practice sessions, enabling insights that enhance game strategies, evaluate player performance, and ensure player health and safety.

“Zebra’s tracking solution delivers the critical information we need to make informed decisions about on-field performance, manage player workloads, and guide return-to-play choices," Mike Minnis, Colts Director of Sports Performance. Share

“We are continually seeking innovative tools that equip our players to excel in practice and on game day,” said Mike Minnis, Colts Director of Sports Performance. “Zebra’s tracking solution delivers the critical information we need to make informed decisions about on-field performance, manage player workloads, and guide return-to-play choices. We look forward to using this technology and seeing its positive impact on our team this season.”

The Zebra MotionWorks™ Sport system uses RFID tags – embedded in footballs, attached to shoulder pads, and integrated into practice shirts and compression gear – to send real-time location system (RTLS) data to receivers located around stadiums and practice facilities. The Colts receive live data during practice sessions, enabling real-time tracking of player progress and workloads.

Zebra’s tracking technology records metrics such as player speed, including acceleration and deceleration, distance covered per play and cumulatively, ball orientation, player proximity to the ball, and formations, among other data points. The Colts join Zebra’s growing list of NFL teams that leverage this information to analyze extensive data on every player for every practice repetition throughout the season.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Indianapolis Colts to our roster of esteemed NFL team clients,” said Joe White, Chief Product and Solutions Officer, Zebra Technologies. “Zebra’s tracking solution will empower the team to analyze practice data in unprecedented ways. We look forward to this technology translating into the team’s on-field success.”

Now in its 12th year as the NFL’s Official Real-Time Location Solutions Provider, Zebra enhances the league’s Next Gen Stats platform, offering fans, media, and teams insights into every play. The company tracks every NFL game, both domestically and internationally, along with the NFL Combine and International Combine. Since 2014, Zebra has monitored over 15,000 players across more than 550,000 plays.

Beyond football, Zebra also provides better visibility to organizations globally in industries such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, helping them boost operational efficiency and real-time decision-making.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

The Indianapolis Colts have chosen the Zebra MotionWorks™ Sport system to capture player and ball data during practice sessions this season.

This marks the 12th season Zebra has partnered with the NFL to provide data that fuels the league’s Next Gen Stats, transforming the way fans, teams, and broadcast networks watch, coach, play, and analyze the game.

To learn more about Zebra’s collaboration with the NFL, watch this video.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) provides the solutions to help businesses grow through increased asset visibility, connected frontline workers and intelligent automation. The company operates in more than 100 countries, and our customers include over 80% of the Fortune 500. Designed for the frontline, Zebra’s award-winning portfolio includes hardware, software, and services, all backed by our 50+ years of innovation and global partner ecosystem. Follow Zebra on our blog and LinkedIn, visit our newsroom and learn more at www.zebra.com.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2025 Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates.