-

KBRA Assigns a AAA Rating to County of Henrico, VA GO Public Improvement Bonds, Series 2025A and Assigns AA+ Rating to the Economic Dev. Authority of Henrico County, VA Revenue Bonds, Series 2025B; Stable Outlook

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a AAA rating to the County of Henrico, VA General Obligation Public Improvement Bonds and assigns a AAA rating to outstanding General Obligation bonds. KBRA also assigns a AA+ rating to the Economic Development Authority of Henrico County, VA Revenue Bonds, Series 2025B and assigns a AA+ rating to outstanding appropriation debt. All ratings with a Stable Outlook.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1010909

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Joanne Ferrigan, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1455
joanne.ferrigan@kbra.com

Joe Plonski, Director
+1 646-731-2353
joe.plonski@kbra.com

Douglas Kilcommons, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3341
douglas.kilcommons@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Joanne Ferrigan, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1455
joanne.ferrigan@kbra.com

Joe Plonski, Director
+1 646-731-2353
joe.plonski@kbra.com

Douglas Kilcommons, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3341
douglas.kilcommons@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Assigns AA+ Rating, Stable Outlook to City of Atlanta, GA Airport General Revenue Bonds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA+ to the City of Atlanta, Georgia Airport General Revenue Bonds, Series 2025A (Non-AMT) and Series 2025B (AMT) issued for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Concurrently, KBRA affirms the long-term rating of AA+ assigned to outstanding General Airport Revenue Bonds and Passenger Facility Charge (PFC) Subordinate Lien Airport General Revenue Bonds. The Outlook on all debt is Stable. Airport General Revenue Bonds (GARB...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2025-7MPR (JPMMT 2025-7MPR)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 11 classes of mortgage pass-through notes from J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2025-7MPR (JPMMT 2025-7MPR). The pool comprises 293 first-lien, fixed rate residential mortgage loans with an aggregate principal balance of $393.4 million as of the cut-off date. The pool includes both non-agency (93.4%) and agency-eligible (6.6%) loans. The weighted average original credit score is 765, which is well within the prime mortgage range. KBRA’s r...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to OBX 2025-HE2 Trust

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to six classes of mortgage-backed notes from OBX 2025-HE2 Trust. OBX 2025-HE2 Trust is an RMBS transaction issued by Onslow Bay Financial LLC (Onslow Bay) as seller/sponsor consisting of first lien (3.2%) and second lien (96.8%) home equity line of credit (HELOC) loans. The underlying pool is seasoned approximately four months and comprises 1,693 loans, with United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC (UWM; 78.9%) and Better Mortgage Corporation (B...
Back to Newsroom