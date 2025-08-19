Empower and Metropolitan Transportation Authority of NY (MTA) Renew Partnership

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empower announced today that the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) of New York, a client since 1988, has renewed its contract with the nation’s second-largest retirement services provider.1

Empower will continue the plan administration for the MTA’s 401(k) and 457 defined contribution plans for approximately 124,000 participants with assets of approximately $10.3 billion of assets under administration.

Today’s announcement builds upon previous success the firm has had in the transportation sector, which was announced last year.

“We are proud to continue working with the MTA, the largest transportation provider in the country, who millions of commuters count on every day,” said Empower President and Chief Operating Officer Rich Linton. “Empower has had a long-standing team of retirement plan advisors dedicated to the MTA’s public service employees to help them prepare confidently for their futures. Our economy and communities depend on them — so we want them to know they can continue to depend on us.”

Linton indicated the new five-year contract commenced June 1, 2025, and is in effect until May 31, 2030.

Empower serves many of the largest public transportation organizations across the country and supports the retirement needs of more than 4 million public workers exceeding more than $252 billion in assets* across Empower’s government business.

“Nicole LaMorte is an important contributor as an active member of Empower’s government client advisory board. She and other board members help identify many of our best ideas and help us bring them to market in form of innovations and service enhancements, specifically for our large and growing book of transportation organizations,” said Dan Morrison, head of government and Taft-Hartley markets at Empower. “Together, we are putting more participants on track toward a successful retirement. The growth and retention we have had in the government market has been outstanding and our commitment to all of the public service employees we support will continue to be a priority.”

“The MTA Deferred Compensation Program Committee is pleased to extend its relationship with Empower due to their in-depth experience with public sector and government defined contribution plan administration,” said Nicole LaMorte, director of Tax Favored programs. “This will allow us to maximize participant engagement and offer best in class communications while providing our employees with the support they’re familiar with. We look forward to this continued partnership with Empower in helping all our employees achieve better financial outcomes.”

Empower is one of the largest providers of government 457 retirement plans in the country, serving entities across states, cities, counties, municipalities, associates, territories and special districts (such as transit and utility), as well as police and fire departments.

About Empower

Recognized as the second-largest retirement services provider in the U.S.1 by total participants, Empower administers more than $1.8 trillion in assets for 19 million investors2 through the provision of retirement plans, advice, wealth management and investments. Connect with us on empower.com, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, TikTok and Instagram.

Pensions & Investments DC Recordkeeper Survey (2024). Ranking measured by total number of participants as of Dec. 31, 2023. As of June 30, 2025. Assets under administration (AUA) refers to the assets administered by Empower. AUA does not reflect the financial stability or strength of a company.

*As of Dec. 31, 2024.

Empower refers to the products and services offered by Empower Annuity Insurance Company of America and its subsidiaries. “EMPOWER” and all associated logos and product names are trademarks of Empower Annuity Insurance Company of America.

The information contained herein is being provided for discussion purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. All visuals are illustrative only.

“EMPOWER” and all associated logos and product names are trademarks of Empower Annuity Insurance Company of America.

©2025 Empower Annuity Insurance Company of America. All rights reserved. WF-4570706-0825 RO-4625936-0825

Learn more:

To learn more about how we’re empowering plan sponsors and their participants to be more engaged in their retirement plans than ever before, call us at 800-719-9914.