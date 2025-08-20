Air Lease Announces Delivery of Two New Airbus A321-200neo Aircraft to China Airlines

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Lease (NYSE: AL) announced today the lease and delivery of two additional new Airbus A321-200neo aircraft to China Airlines, marking the seventh and eighth new A321neos to deliver to the airline on long-term lease from Air Lease’s orderbook with Airbus. The two new aircraft delivered to the Taiwan-based carrier on August 16th and August 20th.

“We are pleased to lease and deliver these two additional new A321neos to our valued long-term customer, China Airlines, to help with their further fleet development and expansion,” said John L. Plueger, Chief Executive Officer and President of Air Lease.

China Airlines stated that in response to growing travel demand, the airline continues to steadily expand fleet capacity and optimize its route network. By introducing leased A321neo aircraft, China Airlines is implementing the strategy for steady global network development and fleet modernization, delivering exceptional inflight services and maintaining market competitiveness.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the anticipated fleet development and expansion of our customers. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease (NYSE: AL)

Air Lease is a leading global aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. Air Lease and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing new commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. The company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of its website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult Air Lease’s website regularly for important information. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, Air Lease’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About China Airlines

China Airlines (CAL) was founded in 1959. The Taiwan-based carrier now employs more than 10,000 people worldwide and the Group’s fleet has grown to 115 aircraft. A longstanding supporter of environmental protection and socio-economic development, China Airlines embraces corporate sustainability and strives to become the leading airline in the Asia-Pacific and fly worldwide by providing every traveler with the utmost flying experience.

China Airlines is one of the 18 carriers that make up the SkyTeam Alliance, providing passengers with access to an extensive global network of more than 13,600 daily flights to 1,000 destinations in 160 countries. China Airlines continuously delivers a safe, high-quality, eco-friendly, and innovative flying experience, ensuring a comfortable journey and peace of mind for travelers and creating more wonderful moments through flying. As the leading air cargo carrier in the Taiwanese market, China Airlines Cargo Services provide consignors with a reliable, convenient transportation service that is always being improved. For more information, please visit: http://www.china-airlines.com