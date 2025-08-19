Apex Systems Partners with Composabl to Build and Deploy Autonomous AI Agents in Physical Environments

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apex Systems, a leading global technology services firm and ASGN (NYSE: ASGN) brand, has partnered with Composabl, a platform for engineering multi-agent artificial intelligence systems, to drive efficiency and growth for clients using artificial intelligence agents.

“Apex Systems is focused on equipping our clients with with the AI agents, assets, and accelerators of tomorrow. By integrating our AI expertise with our partners' innovative products, we help clients achieve sustainable growth," Heather MacKinnon-Miller. Share

The Composabl Platform, developed by former Microsoft engineers, enables technologists to build intelligent agents through simulations, training, and real-time feedback loops. Composabl agents drive efficiency for firms across a diverse range of use cases and industries, including maximizing yield in manufacturing, streamlining asset routing in transportation, improving patient flow management in healthcare, and minimizing energy consumption and cost in facility support systems.

As a certified system integrator for Composabl, Apex Systems will partner with firms in building and deploying Composabl agents and embedding decision intelligence at every layer of their existing operational landscapes.

“This partnership underscores Apex Systems’ deep commitment to AI innovation,” said Heather MacKinnon-Miller, Global Head of AI for Apex Systems. “Together with Composabl, we will provide clients with emerging technologies designed to fuel transformation within the landscape of industrial automation.”

“We are thrilled for Apex Systems to bring Composabl’s faster, smarter autonomous AI agents to many more enterprise clients,” said Kence Anderson, founder and CEO of Composabl. “Unlike traditional GenAI and LLM-based agents, our agents are true needle-moving opportunities that lead to substantial KPI improvements. An example of realized value includes a manufacturing customer whose solution increased process efficiency by 6 percent, translating to $1.5 million a year in savings. Other customers are looking for their first-time autonomy that meets current human decision performance realized in months, not years.”

Composabl is the latest cutting-edge technology firm that Apex Systems has partnered with as the company continues to consult on, enable, and integrate AI solutions for their clients.

“Apex Systems is focused on equipping our clients with not just the familiar capabilities of large language models, but with the AI agents, assets, and accelerators of tomorrow,” added MacKinnon-Miller. "By integrating our AI expertise with our partners' innovative products, we help clients achieve sustainable growth and industry leadership."

To learn more about Apex Systems’ artificial intelligence solutions, visit the Apex Systems AI webpage. To learn more about Composabl’s platform for engineering multi-agent AI systems, visit the Composabl website.

About Apex Systems

Apex Systems is a leading global technology services firm that incorporates industry insights and experience to deliver solutions that fulfill our clients’ digital visions. We offer a continuum of services, specializing in strategy, transformation, and managed services across application development, data, enterprise platforms, cloud and infrastructure, and cybersecurity. Through our ability to innovate alongside our customers, we build and deploy the right artificial intelligence solutions to realize business value and improve customer experiences. Our alliances with cutting-edge technology partners empower our customers by providing them with the latest advancements. Apex has a presence in over 70 markets across North America, Europe, and India. Apex is a part of the commercial segment of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN). To learn more, visit www.apexsystems.com.​

About Composabl

Composabl is a leading innovator in industrial AI and automation. Built by engineers for engineers, Composabl enables enterprises to enhance operational efficiency, reduce downtime, and increase productivity through AI-powered automation. The platform is designed to deliver real-time intelligence to industrial operations through its runtime features, enabling AI deployment in complex, real-world environments. For more information, visit www.composabl.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offerings. For more information, please visit asgn.com.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements made in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty. All statements in this news release, other than those setting forth strictly historical information, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results might differ materially. For a full list of risks and discussion of forward-looking statements, please see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the SEC on February 24, 2025. We specifically disclaim any intention or duty to update any forward-looking statements contained in this news release.