Wakefern Selects NIQ to Advance Customer First Approach

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NielsenIQ (NIQ) (NYSE: NIQ), a leading consumer intelligence company and Wakefern Food Corp., the largest retailer-owned supermarket cooperative in the United States, today announced that NIQ has been tapped to power Wakefern’s collaboration with suppliers. The move will elevate loyalty insights and real-time data to help Wakefern category managers and their suppliers make the best customer-focused decisions.

Wakefern will leverage NIQ’s advanced software and analytics to support program operations and processes, enhance supplier engagement, and deliver greater value to customers.

NIQ’s Activate Platform is a leading customer insights and assortment optimization solution that has successfully helped retailers and brands unlock a deeper understanding of customer needs. With predictive planning capabilities and the most complete view of the market, the platform’s AI-powered tools will help Wakefern’s supermarket banners develop strong data-driven assortment strategies and deliver personalized customer experiences. Additionally, the NIQ solution will support procurement category reviews, assortment optimization, and business performance management.

“NIQ’s advanced measurement capabilities, combined with our cooperative’s nearly eight decades of supermarket expertise, ensures that our teams, Members, and suppliers have the tools and knowledge we need to make fast decisions that deliver even greater value to the customers we serve every day,” said Darren Caudill, Chief Sales Officer of Wakefern Food Corp.

“Our collaboration with Wakefern underscores NIQ’s unwavering commitment to delivering end-to-end value for our retail clients and bringing manufacturers closer to the consumer,” said Liz Buchanan, President of NIQ North America. “By integrating Wakefern’s grocery leadership with NIQ’s industry-capabilities, including our Activate Platform, we’re not only meeting the evolving needs of today’s shoppers—we’re also empowering smarter decisions and driving sustainable business growth.”

About Wakefern Food Corp.

From a small cooperative that began with eight grocery store owners, Wakefern Food Corp. has grown into the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States. Founded in 1946, the cooperative comprises member families that today independently own and operate hundreds of supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market, and Di Bruno Bros. banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.wakefern.com

About NIQ

NielsenIQ (NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. Our global reach spans over 90 countries covering approximately 85% of the world's population and more than $7.2 trillion in global consumer spend. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights—delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms—NIQ delivers the Full View™.

For more information, please visit www.niq.com.

