University of South Carolina, The Nuclear Company Partner to Advance Nuclear Deployment, Innovation

COLUMBIA, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Nuclear Company, which in April opened its primary engineering and construction office in Columbia, S.C., today announced a landmark partnership with the University of South Carolina’s Molinaroli College of Engineering and Computing to position the state as a national hub for advanced nuclear energy innovation, workforce development, and economic growth.

The partnership brings together the University of South Carolina’s nationally ranked nuclear engineering program and The Nuclear Company, which is leading gigawatt-scale deployment of nuclear power across America and pioneering the modernization of nuclear construction. The organizations have agreed to collaborate on research, education, workforce development and industry initiatives to accelerate the deployment of nuclear power.

“South Carolina has long been an innovator in nuclear energy, and that’s what attracted The Nuclear Company to our state,” said Hossein Haj-Hariri, Dean of the Molinaroli College of Engineering and Computing. “By combining our academic leadership with the company’s plans to build fleet-scale nuclear across the country, we will drive innovation, prepare the next generation of nuclear workers, and strengthen our state’s role in working toward America’s energy independence."

The partnership calls for The Nuclear Company to invest up to $5 million over five years that the University of South Carolina will match with funds from federal grants, industry partners and other donors. Anticipated projects include:

The establishment of a Joint Research Center for Nuclear Innovation, focusing on digital twin modeling, advanced manufacturing, and materials research and development.

Creation of workforce development programs focused on internships and co-ops, as well as the start of a Summer Nuclear Science Institute for high school students.

Joint public education campaigns.

“The University of South Carolina’s leadership in nuclear has created generations of head-of-household jobs in the state and a statewide economy powered by clean, baseload energy,” said Joe Klecha, Chief Nuclear Officer of The Nuclear Company. “We look forward to working with the university’s faculty and leaders as America invests in nuclear power at an unprecedented scale.”

About The Molinaroli College of Engineering and Computing

With seven departments, more than 40 academic programs, and more than $77M of annual research awards, the University of South Carolina’s Molinaroli College of Engineering and Computing has been the fastest-rising college of engineering in the United States from 2023 to 2025. Established in 1909, the College has an enrollment of nearly 4,000 students and employs 180 tenure-, research-, and clinical-track faculty members. The College’s mission is to foster innovation, deliver exceptional education, conduct impactful research, and collaboratively drive economic impact in South Carolina and beyond.

About The Nuclear Company

The Nuclear Company is pioneering the modernization of nuclear construction and leading fleet-scale deployment of nuclear power across America. By integrating proven, licensed reactor technologies with digital innovation and its design-once, build-many methodology, the company aims to reduce costs and shorten development timelines. This approach leverages AI-powered real-time construction monitoring and advanced project management to streamline deployment and ensure on-time, on-budget delivery. The Nuclear Company is committed to delivering safe baseload electricity at the lowest cost, while catalyzing the nuclear industry toward rapid development in America and globally. For more information, visit: www.thenuclearcompany.com.