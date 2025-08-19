Aptarro and aiHealth Partner to Reimagine the Revenue Cycle with AI-Powered Coding and Claim Automation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aptarro, the company behind RevCycle Engine—which automates charge corrections at the source with intelligent, customizable rules and aiHealth creator of the autonomous medical coding platform aiH.Automate™, today announced a strategic partnership to close critical gaps and drive efficiency across the revenue cycle.

By combining aiH.Automate’s direct-to-bill clinical coding with RevCycle Engine’s real-time charge correction and denial prevention, healthcare organizations can streamline operations, minimize costly rework, and accelerate reimbursement.

“We’ve spent years helping revenue cycle teams stop revenue loss before it starts,” said Lori Jones, Chief Growth Officer at Aptarro. “With aiHealth, we’re connecting documentation and billing in a way that removes friction, reduces preventable denials, and consistently delivers the clean claims revenue teams need.”

aiHealth’s aiH.Automate uses specialty-specific AI models trained on audited coding data that turn clinical notes into billing-ready codes – automating high-volume, routine encounters and routing only complex cases to expert coders. The result: up to 95% coding accuracy, reduced charge lag, and faster revenue capture for outpatient and specialty practices.

Aptarro’s RevCycle Engine complements this by applying real-time, customizable rules to every charge—ensuring billing accuracy and payer compliance before charges reach practice management (PM) or electronic health record (EHR) systems.

“Our partnership solves two major pain points for clients - medical coding and denial management,” said aiHealth President Kyle Swarts. “aiH.Automate and RevCycle engine is a logical partnership creating an intelligent AI-enabled RCM experience seamlessly integrating into existing workflows.”

Outpatient and specialty groups are under pressure from:

Shrinking margins and rising administrative costs

Persistent coder and biller shortages (30%+ deficit nationwide)

Denials that delay cash flow and require costly rework

Together, aiHealth and Aptarro solve these challenges by reducing manual work, improving coding accuracy, and delivering clean claims the first time.

“Our collaboration with Aptarro and aiHealth has been a game-changer,” said Brandon Janike, Vice President of Revenue Cycle Management at Revo Health. “We reduced turnaround times from five days to one, cleared backlogs, dramatically improved coder and biller productivity, and scaled to meet market demand without hiring additional FTEs.”

About Aptarro

At Aptarro, we help our customers make right easy by simplifying Revenue Cycle Management (RCM). Our solutions help healthcare providers reduce denials, increase accuracy, and improve staff productivity. Trusted by some of the largest healthcare networks in the U.S., Aptarro empowers organizations to navigate the complexities of healthcare billing with ease, allowing providers to focus on delivering quality care to their patients. Learn more at www.aptarro.com.

About aiHealth

aiHealth is a leading provider of AI-powered clinical documentation and autonomous medical coding solutions. Its flagship product, aiH.Automate™, uses specialty-trained AI/ML models to convert clinical notes into billing-ready codes—automating routine cases while flagging complex encounters for review. The platform integrates with leading electronic health record (EHR) and revenue cycle platforms to increase coder efficiency, improve accuracy, and reduce administrative burden. Visit www.ai-health.io to learn more.