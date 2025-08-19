Cirrus Logic and GlobalFoundries Expand Strategic Investment to Advance Next-Generation Mixed-Signal Semiconductor Manufacturing in the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas & MALTA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cirrus Logic (Nasdaq: CRUS), a leading provider of high-performance audio and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions, today announced the expansion of its long-standing relationship with GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF) - one of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers. These joint development efforts aim to accelerate the introduction of more efficient, powerful, and reliable chip technologies that will drive the next generation of everyday devices, from smartphones to automobiles.

Together, the companies are advancing the development and commercialization of next-generation BCD (Bipolar-CMOS-DMOS) process technology, which allows different functions to be combined on a single chip, making devices more power efficient and compact. This technology will be capable of being manufactured at GlobalFoundries’ facility in Malta, New York, adding a U.S. based option to complement existing manufacturing in Singapore and Germany. The expanded collaboration is expected to support Cirrus Logic’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge mixed-signal products to its core markets while strengthening the resilience and geographic diversity of its customers’ semiconductor supply chains.

Cirrus Logic and GF are also collaborating on accelerating innovation in Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology utilizing GF’s specialized manufacturing facility in Essex Junction, Vermont. With a high-power density and the ability to handle high voltages, GF’s GaN-on-silicon platform offers efficiency and power management benefits for consumer and industrial applications. This joint effort is expected to expand Cirrus Logic’s mixed-signal and power technology portfolio, unlocking new capabilities and market opportunities.

“We are excited to deepen our long-standing relationship with GlobalFoundries and help accelerate cutting-edge mixed-signal chip manufacturing to the U.S.,” said John Forsyth, Cirrus Logic President and Chief Executive Officer. “This collaboration expands the technology leadership of both companies, strengthens the U.S. semiconductor supply chain and reinforces our shared commitment to innovation and customer success.”

“GlobalFoundries is proud to expand our partnership with Cirrus Logic, a company that shares our commitment to driving semiconductor innovation and strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities that are vital to national competitiveness and economic resilience,” said Tim Breen, CEO of GlobalFoundries. “Together, we’re enabling the next generation of essential chip technologies that will power tomorrow’s devices and systems. This collaboration underscores the importance of resilient, geographically diverse supply chains for our industry.”

