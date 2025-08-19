-

Cirrus Logic and GlobalFoundries Expand Strategic Investment to Advance Next-Generation Mixed-Signal Semiconductor Manufacturing in the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas & MALTA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cirrus Logic (Nasdaq: CRUS), a leading provider of high-performance audio and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions, today announced the expansion of its long-standing relationship with GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF) - one of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers. These joint development efforts aim to accelerate the introduction of more efficient, powerful, and reliable chip technologies that will drive the next generation of everyday devices, from smartphones to automobiles.

Together, the companies are advancing the development and commercialization of next-generation BCD (Bipolar-CMOS-DMOS) process technology, which allows different functions to be combined on a single chip, making devices more power efficient and compact. This technology will be capable of being manufactured at GlobalFoundries’ facility in Malta, New York, adding a U.S. based option to complement existing manufacturing in Singapore and Germany. The expanded collaboration is expected to support Cirrus Logic’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge mixed-signal products to its core markets while strengthening the resilience and geographic diversity of its customers’ semiconductor supply chains.

Cirrus Logic and GF are also collaborating on accelerating innovation in Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology utilizing GF’s specialized manufacturing facility in Essex Junction, Vermont. With a high-power density and the ability to handle high voltages, GF’s GaN-on-silicon platform offers efficiency and power management benefits for consumer and industrial applications. This joint effort is expected to expand Cirrus Logic’s mixed-signal and power technology portfolio, unlocking new capabilities and market opportunities.

“We are excited to deepen our long-standing relationship with GlobalFoundries and help accelerate cutting-edge mixed-signal chip manufacturing to the U.S.,” said John Forsyth, Cirrus Logic President and Chief Executive Officer. “This collaboration expands the technology leadership of both companies, strengthens the U.S. semiconductor supply chain and reinforces our shared commitment to innovation and customer success.”

“GlobalFoundries is proud to expand our partnership with Cirrus Logic, a company that shares our commitment to driving semiconductor innovation and strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities that are vital to national competitiveness and economic resilience,” said Tim Breen, CEO of GlobalFoundries. “Together, we’re enabling the next generation of essential chip technologies that will power tomorrow’s devices and systems. This collaboration underscores the importance of resilient, geographically diverse supply chains for our industry.”

About Cirrus Logic, Inc.

Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world’s top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture.

Cirrus Logic, Cirrus and the Cirrus Logic logo are registered trademarks of Cirrus Logic, Inc. All other company or product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

About GF

GlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors the world relies on to live, work and connect. We innovate and partner with customers to deliver more power-efficient, high-performance products for automotive, smart mobile devices, internet of things, communications infrastructure and other high-growth markets. With our global manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe, and Asia, GF is a trusted and reliable source for customers around the world. Every day, our talented global team delivers results with an unyielding focus on security, longevity and sustainability. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

©GlobalFoundries Inc., GF, GlobalFoundries, the GF logos and other GF marks are trademarks of GlobalFoundries Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Derrick Shannon
Account Director, Touchdown PR
CirrusLogic@touchdownpr.com
512.599.4015

Julia Betts
Director, Communications & Employee Experience, Cirrus Logic
Julia.Betts@cirrus.com
512.851.4147

Industry:

Cirrus Logic, Inc.

NASDAQ:CRUS
Details
Headquarters: Austin, Texas
CEO: John Forsyth
Employees: 1600
Organization: PUB
Revenues: 1.78B (2022)
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Derrick Shannon
Account Director, Touchdown PR
CirrusLogic@touchdownpr.com
512.599.4015

Julia Betts
Director, Communications & Employee Experience, Cirrus Logic
Julia.Betts@cirrus.com
512.851.4147

Social Media Profiles
Cirrus Logic on LinkedIn
Cirrus Logic on X
More News From Cirrus Logic, Inc.

Cirrus Logic Expands Pro Audio Portfolio with New Range of ADCs and DACs

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cirrus Logic (Nasdaq: CRUS), a leader in innovative audio technology, today announced the launch of its latest additions to the Pro Audio product family: two analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and two digital-to-analog converters (DACs) that are designed to deliver exceptional audio performance at a cost-effective price point. These devices are tailored for HiFi playback, installed audio systems, professional audio setups, musical instruments, and USB audio inte...

Cirrus Logic and Compal Electronics Join Forces to Pioneer AI-Powered Audio Enhancement for Laptops

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cirrus Logic (Nasdaq: CRUS), a leader in audio engineering and semiconductor innovation, today announced a strategic collaboration with Compal Electronics (Compal; TWSE: 2324), a global leader in electronic design and manufacturing services, to develop AI technology aimed at solving persistent audio quality challenges in laptop computers. The partnership will leverage Cirrus Logic's expertise in audio processing and Compal's manufacturing excellence to address me...

Cirrus Logic Unveils Flexible Audio Solution for Intel Core Ultra Processors, Enabling Enhanced Audio from Mainstream to Premium PCs

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cirrus Logic (Nasdaq: CRUS) today announced collaboration with Intel to launch a reference design based on the new Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (series 2), formerly codenamed Arrow Lake, with Cirrus Logic’s high-quality audio solutions. The reference design represents a significant advancement in PC audio technology, delivering enhanced sound quality, low power consumption, and flexible audio options for a wide range of PC segments. The Intel reference design su...
Back to Newsroom