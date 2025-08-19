Wonder Taps Logile to Modernize Labor Planning Ahead of National Expansion

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logile, Inc., a global leader in AI-powered Connected Workforce solutions, today announced a new partnership with Wonder, the food-tech company led by entrepreneur Marc Lore. Wonder will deploy Logile’s labor planning platform to support its aggressive national expansion from more than 50 locations today to a projected 1,000 locations by 2029.

“Wonder’s next chapter of growth isn’t just about scale—it’s about precision, agility and sustained execution,” said Jason Rusk, EVP of Restaurant Operations at Wonder. “We chose Logile because of their ability to adapt to a business that’s redefining restaurant operations. With their accurate forecasting and comprehensive labor planning platform, we can bring new high-density restaurants online faster, deploy labor more intelligently, and maintain consistency across every location.”

Wonder selected Logile to replace its manual, Excel-based labor planning process, which had become increasingly unsustainable. With Logile, Wonder will now be able to clone sister locations, integrate all aspects of labor forecasting and planning, and produce more accurate 15-minute demand data for improved scheduling within Wonder’s legacy employee scheduling solution.

Logile’s platform will deliver integrated labor standards, forecasting, and location-specific labor modeling to help Wonder optimize staffing and scheduling while improving productivity across its operations. The initial deployment covers Wonder’s existing 50-plus storefronts and will expand as new locations open. Connors Group, a Logile partner with deep experience in retail and quick-service restaurant (QSR) operations, is supporting the development of Wonder’s labor standards.

The move marks a critical step in Wonder’s broader strategy to modernize and automate its operations. Logile’s enterprise tools will enable faster decision making and more consistent execution, ultimately reducing overtime, increasing labor efficiency and improving customer satisfaction.

Wonder’s rapid growth and bold ambitions have drawn national attention. Led by Marc Lore, founder of Jet.com and former CEO of Walmart eCommerce, the company has acquired Tastemade, Blue Apron and Grubhub as part of its strategy to build a vertically integrated “super app for mealtime.” It recently opened its first locations in Washington, D.C. and Delaware, signaling the start of a coast-to-coast footprint.

“Logile’s strength lies in helping transformative brands plan and execute with confidence,” said Purna Mishra, Founder and CEO of Logile. “Wonder is redefining the dining experience with operational complexity that demands a highly tailored labor approach. We’re proud to partner together in this next phase of growth.”

Looking ahead, Wonder and Logile will continue exploring opportunities to further streamline workforce operations across restaurants and the supply chain.

About Logile

Logile is the leading retail operations platform provider, delivering intelligent, AI-powered solutions for forecasting, labor planning, workforce management, inventory, food safety and store execution. Retailers worldwide rely on Logile to optimize performance, reduce costs, and empower confident, connected stores. Learn more at www.logile.com.