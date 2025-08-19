NationsBenefits and H Mart Partner to Bring Culturally Relevant Food as Medicine Benefits to Individuals Nationwide

PLANTATION, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NationsBenefits®, the leading supplemental benefits and healthcare fintech solutions provider, is proud to announce a new fintech integration with H Mart, North America’s premier Asian grocery retailer. Enrolled health plan members can now use their NationsBenefits® Flex Card at all H Mart locations to purchase fresh produce, specialty ingredients, and over-the-counter wellness items that reflect their cultural food traditions. Powered by NationsBenefits’ real‑time Basket Adjudication Service, the connection with H Mart allows members to redeem their supplemental benefits right at store checkout for the culturally familiar foods they value. This seamless fintech integration instantly validates each purchase, keeping individuals aligned with personalized nutrition plans and wellness goals while preserving the flavors and ingredients they trust.

"Through our partnership with NationsBenefits, we are helping customers care for their health while staying connected to their identity and traditions. This collaboration marks a meaningful step toward real change for the communities we serve.” Share

“At NationsBenefits, we know that culturally relevant foods are integral to both health outcomes and daily life,” said Michael Parker, Co-CEO of NationsBenefits. “Our partnership with H Mart makes it easier for members to access the ingredients they trust, right in their neighborhoods, reinforcing preventive care and long-term well-being.”

Culturally tailored food options significantly boost member engagement and adherence. A randomized trial found that participants receiving nutrition education and meal plans designed to reflect their cultural preferences were 40% more likely to adhere to recommended dietary changes than those on standard programs. By integrating H Mart into our retail network, NationsBenefits ensures members have access to the foods they trust and achieve better long-term health outcomes.

H Mart President Brian Kwon said, “At H Mart, we believe that culture begins at the table. Through our partnership with NationsBenefits, we are helping customers care for their health while staying connected to their identity and traditions. This collaboration marks a meaningful step toward real change for the communities we serve.”

This collaboration with H Mart exemplifies NationsBenefits’ commitment to removing barriers and empowering the improvement of health outcomes through personalized nutrition solutions. By making culturally relevant foods eligible under supplemental benefits, we are helping individuals stay connected to their traditions while achieving better health.

About NationsBenefits

NationsBenefits® is a leading provider of supplemental benefits and fintech solutions and outcomes to the healthcare industry. NationsBenefits partners with managed care organizations to provide innovative healthcare, data analytics, gap closure, and fintech solutions aimed at driving growth, reducing costs, and delighting members. Combining its cutting-edge technology with targeted retailer partnerships, NationsBenefits empowers health plans to deliver impactful supplemental benefits to optimize member experiences and drive better health outcomes. By simplifying processes to make smarter choices and expanding access to benefits solutions, NationsBenefits aims to improve each of its members’ quality of life through its revolutionary and comprehensive suite of offerings. To learn more, visit NationsBenefits.com.

About H Mart

H Mart is the largest international supermarket chain in America, originally renowned as the pioneer of Asian food in America. Starting in 1982 with its first store opening in Woodside, Queens, H Mart has grown to include more than 100 stores across the 18 different states; including 5 modern warehouse centers and processing facilities. As America’s premier food destination, H Mart offers the full assortment of Asian groceries as well as a broad range of everyday essentials to complement its full-scale offering to that of a traditional supermarket. H Mart is dedicated to serving the immediate surrounding communities as well as a broad range of multicultural customers. H Mart’s success is due to a continuous commitment to the freshest ingredients in all its tasteful offerings, all the while never forgetting the importance of value. H Mart strives for the highest level of service and continuously works hard for customer satisfaction.

*The Benefits Mastercard® Prepaid Card is issued by The Bancorp Bank, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated. Card can be used for eligible expenses wherever Mastercard is accepted. Valid only in the U.S. No cash access.