-

Purple Joins Google Cloud Marketplace

Flexible purchasing options offer streamlined access to Purple’s Guest Wi-Fi solutions through Google Cloud

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Purple, a global leader in guest Wi-Fi, today announced that it has joined Google Cloud Partner Advantage as a Partner-level partner for the Build engagement model and has made its Guest Wi-Fi solutions, Capture and Engage, available on Google Cloud Marketplace.

Purple’s availability on Google Cloud Marketplace provides Google Cloud users with a simplified way to purchase and deploy its Guest Wi-Fi solutions. The listing includes Purple’s Capture Guest Wi-Fi and offers flexible procurement options through Google Cloud Marketplace.

Key features of Purple Capture Guest Wi-Fi include:

  • Actionable Customer Data Capture: Captures first-party customer data to enrich CRM databases and improve customer insights.
  • Email Verification: Verifies customer email addresses to maintain a valid and valuable contact list for marketing.
  • Wi-Fi Analytics: Provides detailed insights on Wi-Fi usage and venue performance to support data-driven decisions.
  • Regulatory Compliance: Ensures adherence to GDPR, CCPA, and other key data protection regulations.

Key features of Purple Engage Guest Wi-Fi include:

  • Tailored Communication Journeys: Enables automated, personalized interactions to convert guests into loyal customers.
  • Customized Access Journeys: Automates guest experiences based on behavior, location, and time to enhance engagement.
  • Advanced Wi-Fi Analytics: Provides real-time insights into guest behavior, preferences, and demographics to inform marketing strategies.
  • Seamless System Integration: Integrates effortlessly with over 400 connectors, including all top CRMs and loyalty platforms to enrich customer profiles.
  • Flexible Add-Ons: Offers enhanced functionality with optional features like Paid Wi-Fi and customer feedback surveys

“Joining Google Cloud Marketplace simplifies how organizations discover and deploy Purple’s Guest Wi-Fi solutions,” said Bob Koch, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances, Purple. “It gives customers a straightforward way to explore our scalable platform and experience the value and benefits first-hand.”

“Bringing Purple to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the company’s Guest Wi-Fi solutions on Google Cloud’s trusted, global infrastructure,” said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “Purple can now securely scale and support customers seeking to leverage the benefits of its Capture and Engage solutions.”

To learn more or access Purple on Google Cloud Marketplace, visit: https://console.cloud.google.com/marketplace/product/purple-wifi-public/purple-wifi-subscription-annual-1?hl=en&inv=1&invt=Ab4Fpw

About Purple

Founded in 2012 and with solutions in more than 80,000 venues worldwide, Purple drives interactive experiences to improve the way people connect in the real world. With 2 million daily users, Purple's platform empowers businesses to build stronger relationships with their customers by enhancing existing infrastructure investment.

Contacts

Press Contact:
Marissa McFarland
Mulberry Marketing Communications
mmcfarland@mulberrymc.com

Industry:

Purple

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Press Contact:
Marissa McFarland
Mulberry Marketing Communications
mmcfarland@mulberrymc.com

More News From Purple

Purple Unveils Cutting-Edge Solution Packs to Empower Businesses With Affordable, Tailored Guest WiFi and Digital Mapping Solutions

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Purple, a global leader in guest WiFi and digital mapping that provides solutions to more than 80,000 global venues, today launched Purple Packs, a suite of innovative, enterprise-class connectivity and indoor map offerings. The new approach consolidates Purple’s existing modules into packs designed to empower businesses to meet and exceed changing guest expectations at an affordable price point without sacrificing quality or posing security risks. With this new strate...

Andy Dancer Appointed Chairman of the Board at Purple

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Purple, a global leader in Wi-Fi analytics and indoor location services, has appointed Andy Dancer as Chairman of the Board. This appointment reinforces Purple’s commitment to strategic leadership, innovation and stakeholder engagement. With an extensive background in technology leadership, cybersecurity and product innovation, Dancer brings a wealth of expertise to his role as Purple’s Chairman of the Board. Dancer has led large-scale technology initiatives and driven...
Back to Newsroom