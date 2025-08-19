Purple Joins Google Cloud Marketplace

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Purple, a global leader in guest Wi-Fi, today announced that it has joined Google Cloud Partner Advantage as a Partner-level partner for the Build engagement model and has made its Guest Wi-Fi solutions, Capture and Engage, available on Google Cloud Marketplace.

Purple’s availability on Google Cloud Marketplace provides Google Cloud users with a simplified way to purchase and deploy its Guest Wi-Fi solutions. The listing includes Purple’s Capture Guest Wi-Fi and offers flexible procurement options through Google Cloud Marketplace.

Key features of Purple Capture Guest Wi-Fi include:

Actionable Customer Data Capture: Captures first-party customer data to enrich CRM databases and improve customer insights.

Email Verification: Verifies customer email addresses to maintain a valid and valuable contact list for marketing.

Wi-Fi Analytics: Provides detailed insights on Wi-Fi usage and venue performance to support data-driven decisions.

Regulatory Compliance: Ensures adherence to GDPR, CCPA, and other key data protection regulations.

Key features of Purple Engage Guest Wi-Fi include:

Tailored Communication Journeys: Enables automated, personalized interactions to convert guests into loyal customers.

Customized Access Journeys: Automates guest experiences based on behavior, location, and time to enhance engagement.

Advanced Wi-Fi Analytics: Provides real-time insights into guest behavior, preferences, and demographics to inform marketing strategies.

Seamless System Integration: Integrates effortlessly with over 400 connectors, including all top CRMs and loyalty platforms to enrich customer profiles.

Flexible Add-Ons: Offers enhanced functionality with optional features like Paid Wi-Fi and customer feedback surveys

“Joining Google Cloud Marketplace simplifies how organizations discover and deploy Purple’s Guest Wi-Fi solutions,” said Bob Koch, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances, Purple. “It gives customers a straightforward way to explore our scalable platform and experience the value and benefits first-hand.”

“Bringing Purple to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the company’s Guest Wi-Fi solutions on Google Cloud’s trusted, global infrastructure,” said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “Purple can now securely scale and support customers seeking to leverage the benefits of its Capture and Engage solutions.”

To learn more or access Purple on Google Cloud Marketplace, visit: https://console.cloud.google.com/marketplace/product/purple-wifi-public/purple-wifi-subscription-annual-1?hl=en&inv=1&invt=Ab4Fpw

About Purple

Founded in 2012 and with solutions in more than 80,000 venues worldwide, Purple drives interactive experiences to improve the way people connect in the real world. With 2 million daily users, Purple's platform empowers businesses to build stronger relationships with their customers by enhancing existing infrastructure investment.