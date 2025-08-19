Reprise Introduces First Agentic AI Capture System for Enterprise Demo Creation

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reprise, the leading AI demo platform for enterprise software companies, today announced the availability of its Agentic Demo Builder. This new auto-capture technology fundamentally changes how demo environments are created. It transforms software into ready-to-use demo environments without requiring manual work. Unlike other demo products — which produce static, guided tours — Reprise’s Agentic Demo Builder creates fully interactive demos that behave just like the real product and are customizable by a business team to create an optimal demo experience.

Demos are the most critical part of the B2B sales process. 81% of sellers admit they’ve lost a deal to a bad demo, and 72% of buyers report that the vendor they chose was the one that gave the best demo. However, most demo tools still use error-prone live environments or screenshot demos. With those tools, it can take weeks or even months of working with the vendor just to configure a single demo environment.

Now, go-to-market teams can clone their product on their own. As a customer captures their application, Reprise’s AI agents learn how the software is rendered and automatically write the code needed to help ensure the resulting demo works out of the box. Reprise is the only AI demo platform that combines this agentic approach with full support for every type of demo creation, from guided tours to complete application clones.

“B2B software is full of intricacies, so creating customized demos has traditionally been time-consuming and technical,” said Asaf Stein, Global Director of Solutions Engineering at Optimove. “Today, our team uses Reprise to make high-quality demos that scale. With AI, Reprise will transform the historically tedious demo capture process, so our solutions engineers will now be able to focus on more impactful, revenue-generating tasks.”

The Reprise Agentic Demo Builder includes two core features:

AI Demo Diagnostic Engine: Automatically detects blockers to demoing a software application. Identifies issues like expired tokens, hardcoded domains, timestamp issues, or broken requests. AI Demo Setup: AI agents automatically fix issues behind the scenes, turning error-prone demos into clean, production-ready environments.

“Sales engineers are a vital resource for any fast-growing software company, but they’re spending 24% of their time maintaining demos instead of giving them,” said Sam Clemens, co-founder and CEO of Reprise. “Reprise’s AI capture system allows sales engineers to generate a perfectly cloned environment with ease. That frees them to do what they do best: build and sell solutions. By removing the single biggest bottleneck in demo creation, the Agentic Demo Builder is the breakthrough the market has been waiting and wishing for.”

Agentic Demo Builder follows the company’s December release of AI-powered data injection, which lets users instantly generate custom data to populate their demos. Today’s announcement builds on this momentum, giving Reprise customers the ability to auto-capture, auto-maintain, and auto-populate their demo environments in a single platform.

The Agentic Demo Builder Diagnostic Engine is live in the Reprise platform now, and AI Demo Setup will be available in September 2025, to any company looking to transform its demo creation process. The new capability will be accessible to existing customers who use application clones. For more information or to sign up for early access, visit: reprise.com/demo.

About Reprise

Reprise is the leading AI-first demo creation platform for enterprise presales, sales and marketing teams. Reprise allows users to seamlessly build customized sales demos, interactive leave-behinds, complete sandbox environments, and high-performing product tours in a single, powerful platform. With Reprise, enterprise sales and marketing teams shorten sales cycles, lower acquisition costs, increase conversion, and confidently show the value of their products in every interaction.

Launched in 2020, Reprise has been recognized for its market leadership by Gartner, Forrester, and G2, and is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Bain Capital Ventures, Accomplice VC, and Glasswing Ventures. Reprise has served millions of demos to date for customers that include Cloudera, Databricks, Pendo, ServiceNow, and Zendesk. For more information, visit www.reprise.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.